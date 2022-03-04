Women of Marvel #1 Preview: Feminism Gets a New #1 Issue

In this preview of Women of Marvel #1, Marvel celebrates women in the best way possible: the way where you pay Marvel six dollars. Just as Bleeding Cool publishes comic previews in the best way possible: by recycling the same joke every time and just changing the price. Check out the preview below.

Women of Marvel #1

by Charlie Jane Anders & Marvel Various, cover by Mirka Andolfo

CELEBRATE THE PHENOMENAL WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH TALES SPUN FROM THE GREATEST MINDS IN COMICS! The talented women creators who have made Marvel the powerhouse that it is take on fan-favorite female characters within the Marvel Universe. From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talent, this cast of writers and artists gives their own spin on beloved heroines, showing the fire, mystery, grace and joy that makes them phenomenal women. With superstar creators Charlie Jane Anders, Mirka Andolfo, Jordie Bellaire and many more, this issue is another must-have from the Voices pull list!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620339000111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620339000121 – WOMEN OF MARVEL 1 SOUZA VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620339000131 – WOMEN OF MARVEL 1 BROWN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620339000141 – WOMEN OF MARVEL 1 WITTER VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620339000151 – WOMEN OF MARVEL 1 MOK VARIANT – $5.99 US

