Wonder Woman: Evolution #8 Preview: Grand Finale

Dr. Hill explains why Wonder Woman is better than Superman or Batman in this preview of Wonder Woman: Evolution #8. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #8

DC Comics

0422DC165

0422DC166 – Wonder Woman: Evolution #8 Liam Sharp Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne

The finale of Wonder Woman: Evolution arrives as Diana faces off against a new and insidious DCU villain whose plan could rewrite all of humankind! The trial for humanity's future comes to an end, but the battle for Earth's survival rages. Will Wonder Woman make the ultimate sacrifice? Stephanie Phillips and Mike Hawthorne create a startling conclusion that will change Wonder Woman forever.

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.