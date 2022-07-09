Wonder Woman: Evolution #8 Preview: Grand Finale

Dr. Hill explains why Wonder Woman is better than Superman or Batman in this preview of Wonder Woman: Evolution #8. Check out the preview below.
WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #8
DC Comics
0422DC165
0422DC166 – Wonder Woman: Evolution #8 Liam Sharp Cover – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne
The finale of Wonder Woman: Evolution arrives as Diana faces off against a new and insidious DCU villain whose plan could rewrite all of humankind! The trial for humanity's future comes to an end, but the battle for Earth's survival rages. Will Wonder Woman make the ultimate sacrifice? Stephanie Phillips and Mike Hawthorne create a startling conclusion that will change Wonder Woman forever.
In Shops: 7/12/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for Wonder Woman: Evolution #8 Mike Hawthorne Cover
Cover image for Wonder Woman: Evolution #8 Liam Sharp Cover
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman: Evolution #8
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman: Evolution #8
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman: Evolution #8
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman: Evolution #8
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman: Evolution #8
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman: Evolution #8
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.