Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ai, C.B. Cebulski, david cameron, Eric Adams, World Knowledge Forum

World Knowledge Forum On A.I. With Lord David Cameron & C.B. Cebulski

The World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, today, talking artificial intelligence with David Cameron, Ishiba Shigeru, Eric Adams and C.B. Cebulski

Article Summary Former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski joins the World Knowledge Forum in Seoul for an AI-era media panel.

The 27th World Knowledge Forum focuses on AI, co-intelligence, and how business, government, and culture adapt.

C.B. Cebulski and Sony’s Jeffrey Godsick will discuss global storytelling, Korean content, and cross-border IP strategy.

Big-name attendees include Lord David Cameron, Ishiba Shigeru, Eric Adams, Richard Dawkins, and Mehmet Şimşek.

The World Knowledge Forum is a large annual ideas/business forum held in Seoul, hosted by Maekyung Media Group. This year's edition, the 27th World Knowledge Forum, runs until tomorrow at the Jangchung Arena and The Shilla Seoul, with an overall theme of The Promethean Moment: Architecting the Co-Intelligence Order, focusing on AI and how societies, companies, and governments should organise around it. Past headline names have included George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Justin Trudeau, Sam Altman, Hillary Clinton, Tony Blair, and others. But who is there this week?

Well, world leaders include former British Prime Minister Lord David Cameron, former New York Mayor Eric Adams, former Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru, and Turkish Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek. Then there are academics, such as Richard Dawkins, Erik Brynjolfsson and Alex Edmans, as well as former CIA Assistant Director Andrew Kim. They all have their photos up on the website.

Oh yes, and there is C.B. Cebulski, recently Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, and now heading up Marvel Asia Originals in Tokyo. Who has gone with a cartoon avatar instead? I wonder what he's going to say? He and Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., will participate in a session titled The Content Industry and the Globalisation of Storytelling moderated by Amara Walker. In the wake of Korean content now firmly established in the global mainstream, they will also discuss the formula for successful cross-border storytelling and strategies for intellectual property. I do hope C.B. mentions my political cartoons to David in the Green Room, he was always a favourite to draw… maybe they could put this on the website instead of his photo?

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