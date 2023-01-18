World Of Warships Adds Three Hybrid Ships In Early Access World Of Warships has added a few new vessels to their inventory for you to experiment with in Early Access along with a new event.

Wargaming has a few new additions in the latest World Of Warships update as they celebrate the Year Of The Rabbit. Update 12.0 brings about three new hybrid battleships to the mix for the U.S. side of things, along with a brand new commander for China, an addition to airships, and a new event to take part in. We got more info below along with he latest trailer.

Collect China's Commemorated Commander

Kicking off with the update are several in-game celebrations for Lunar New Year. The first of which is the addition of "The Age of Sa Zhenbing" collection, detailing the work of the legendary Chinese admiral. Players will be able to gather elements of the collection from designated Containers to achieve several prizes, ranging from a day of a Warships Premium account to the Commander himself. Containers to complete this collection can be acquired in different ways spanning combat missions, daily random bundles, and through purchasing from the Armory or the Premium Shop. To further celebrate Year of the Rabbit, the Mid-Autumn Festival permanent camouflages for Dunkerque, Prinz Eugen, Kaga, and Warspite have all been updated.

U.S. Hybrid Battleships Steam Ahead To Early Access

Three new battleships spanning Tier VIII-X will enter Early Access. These US hybrids, which have main battery artillery with good firing range and controllable squadrons of bombers, can be found for purchase, in random and consecutive bundles and waiting at the end of the premium Warships Battle Pass. Three weeks after their introduction, a thematic sector of the Armory, alongside special groups of combat missions, will be accessible. Complete these and players will be rewarded with American Tokens which can be exchanged for camouflages, flags, bundles, credits, XP, and more! At the end of these combat missions lies a special final reward, the Commander Statue of Liberty, equipped with its own unique voiceover.

Airship Escort

An improved version of the "Dirigible Derby" temporary battle type of Update 0.11.1, "Airship Escort" pits ships against each other in a 12-versus-12 format, but is open to ships of all types spanning Tier VIII-X. The format sees each team following an indestructible airship along a fixed route, with the objective to either beat the opposing team to the end of the route or destroy all their ships in the process. The battles are fought on a large range of maps, including North, Trident, Shards, Estuary and Islands of Ice to test their prowess and earn a number of special achievements and Community tokens within the game.

World Of Warships Japanese Cruisers & Ranked Battles

Closing out the first update of 2023, Japanese cruisers enter the tech tree, offering good concealment and high-damage torpedoes. Another season of ranked battles also comes to the game, with a six-on-six format for battleships, destroyers, cruisers, and aircraft carriers to take part in.