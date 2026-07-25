Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: keanu reeves, sdcc, Warbird

Would Keanu Reeves Play The Lead In A Bad Idea Comics Warbird Movie?

Would Keanu Reeves play the lead in a Bad Idea Comics Warbird movie? Why not ask him yourself at the Bad Idea party tonight... maybe

Today sees the Bad Idea Comics party at San Diego Comic-Con. We hope to have many friends of Bleeding Cool popping by the place, especially with free booze, food and comic books. Also it is a top spot to find movie and TV producers chinwagging with comic book creators, and all sorts of creative sparks lighting up. The Bleeding Cool SDCC Party List says "Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10 pm, Free entry to First Customer Pin." Pins are won by readers who are the first person in that comic shop to buy a Bad Idea Comics launch title issue. Some folks have got quite a few. Someone who is often at the parties is one Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the John Wick films, and writer of the Warbird comic book from Bad Idea, with Warbird #1 out for the show with Alex Maleev and Esad Ribic on art. Which is a perfect time for our friends at Key Collectors Comics to suddenly drop this little number.

That's nice of them, just before Final Order Cut-Off for Warbird #1 on Monday. Even if they don't say who exactly it is. Well, they have to keep some mystery, I suppose. The thing is, if this is true and deals have been done, is it possible that whoever it is might be at the San Diego Comic-Con Bad Idea party tonight? Might be worth popping down to see if either Keanu Reeves or Johnny Depp are fingering the buffet…

It is also in that spirit that we've got to see the solicits for Warbird #3, out in October today as well, including more Frank Quitely designs…

And indeed, everything Bad Idea Comics has coming in October, including a new series, The Detective by David Lapham and Maria Lapham…

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