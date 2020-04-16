WWE, Marvel Pause and Ronda Rousey – The Daily LITG 16th April 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Also, to make sure that you don't miss what everyone else is reading from WWE to Zoom. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yes, I do seem to be drawing more cartoons of late.

WWE, Marvel Creative Pause and Ronda Rousey – the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

Every now and then stories come to the top of Bleeding Cool's traffic the previous day that I have no understanding of, have never read and know I never will do. They mostly involve wrestling and today with WWE seems to be no exception. The extension of the Marvel Comics pause is one that will have a longer impact, however.

Comics News & Events Happening Today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, with or without Diamond.

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kim DeMulder, comic book inker

Paul Rivoche , artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong.

, artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong. Steve Haynie, comics letterer

comics letterer James Lundy, owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con.

owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con. Andy Lee, comic book artist.

comic book artist. Adelso Corona, inker on Deadpool and Major X.

inker on Deadpool and Major X. Allen Berrebbi, CFO of Future Comics

