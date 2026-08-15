Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, x-files

X-Files Are Back With Mulder & Scully: The Daily LITG 15th August 2026

“Things are getting strange, I’m starting to worry, this could be a case for Mulder and Scully” in The Daily LITG for the 15th August, 2026

Article Summary New X-Files with Mulder and Scully leads Bleeding Cool again, topping the most-read stories for August 15, 2026.

X-Files headlines a packed Daily LITG alongside Star Wars, Marvel, DC, D23, Transformers, and G.I. Joe news.

Daily LITG also revisits past August 14 highlights, from Batman and Iron Fist to Asterix, Janeway, and Pokémon GO.

Comic book birthdays and the LITG mailing list round out the latest X-Files-driven snapshot of pop culture trends.

The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Official: New X-Files and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora

LITG two years ago, Iron Fist

LITG three years ago, Brand New Asterix

LITG four years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue

LITG five years ago, Sylveon Name Trick

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Seth McFarlane and what on Earth DC is up to

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts…

LITG seven years ago,

Oh look, DC Comics rummaging through Alan Moore's bin… plus ca change….

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Gulacy , artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman.

, artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman. Jim Balent , creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman

, creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman Boo Cook , artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen.

, artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen. Jim Korkis , comics journalist and historian

, comics journalist and historian Lamar Waldron , co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair

, co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair Dale Kanzler , former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics

, former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics Terry Shoemaker , artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales.

, artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales. Erik W Hendrix , writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows

, writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows Andrea Speed , editor-in-chief for Comixtreme

, editor-in-chief for Comixtreme Bill McKay, artist on Zombie Tramp, AmeriKarate, Night of the 80's Undead, DollFace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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