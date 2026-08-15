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X-Files Are Back With Mulder & Scully: The Daily LITG 15th August 2026

“Things are getting strange, I’m starting to worry, this could be a case for Mulder and Scully” in The Daily LITG for the 15th August, 2026

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Article Summary

  • New X-Files with Mulder and Scully leads Bleeding Cool again, topping the most-read stories for August 15, 2026.
  • X-Files headlines a packed Daily LITG alongside Star Wars, Marvel, DC, D23, Transformers, and G.I. Joe news.
  • Daily LITG also revisits past August 14 highlights, from Batman and Iron Fist to Asterix, Janeway, and Pokémon GO.
  • Comic book birthdays and the LITG mailing list round out the latest X-Files-driven snapshot of pop culture trends.

The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The X-Files Returns This Winter In The Daily LITG, 14th August 2026
New X-Files

Official: New X-Files and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Official: The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter
  2. Star Wars: Starfighter & IMAX CEO Praises The Film
  3. Ghost Rider: Kushala Returns From Marvel Comics In November
  4. D23: Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog
  5. D23: Frozen 3, Star Wars, Hexed, The Simpsons New Movie Pics Debut
  6. Rob Liefeld Teases He May Already Be Working On His Own Superman Comic
  7. Cobra Valkyrie Joins the Fight with New G.I. Joe Classified Series
  8. Hasbro Reveals New Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Allicon
  9. Rob Liefeld On How Much He Loves Absolute Batman But Still Says No
  10. Transformers: Age of the Primes Stunticons Wild Rider Coming Soon

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora

  1. A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora
  2. Mark Waid Brings Back A Classic DC Comics Character To Action Comics
  3. Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein Launch Infernal Hulk From Marvel
  4. Strange New Worlds: Stargate SG-1 Homage "Melted My Brain": Wright
  5. Star Trek: Khan Star Tim Russ on Revisiting "Undiscovered Country" Era
  6. Bow Before Doctor Doom with Hasbro New Marvel Legends Reissue
  7. DC To Launch A Batman Beyond/Static Shock Crossover In November
  8. NYCC: First Look At New York Comic Con 2025 Comics Panels
  9. Daredevil: Born Again Star Ritter on Going "Deeper" with Jessica Jones
  10. Ad Hoc Publishers Cite Precedents in Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Battle
  11. Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing On August 18th, Calls Witnesses
  12. Comics Come To Steam Platform With InkyPen, Starting With Black Mirror
  13. The Human Fly's IPI Comics of Australia Pulls Out Of Diamond As Well
  14. Titan Looking To Employ A Comics Fan As Direct Market Sale Coordinator
  15. Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Club Finale Gets 100,000 Print Run
  16. Josh Tuininga Sells Rights to High St Graphic Novel to Fantagraphics
  17. Mark Waid And Action Comics in the Daily LITG, 14th August, 2025

LITG two years ago, Iron Fist

Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code

  1. Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code (Spoilers)
  2. SCOOP: Tom King To Launch A Trinity Series For DC… With Three Of Her
  3. Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom Parallel Lives (Spoilers)
  4. Forget About Krakoa, Worry About USA – X-Factor #1 & X-Men #2 Spoilers
  5. Alien: Romulus Brings Horror and New Popcorn Buckets to Theaters
  6. Tom King and Ryan Sook Have a Black Canary DC Black Label Mini-Series
  7. Paramount Global Cost-Cutting Shuts Down Paramount Television Studios
  8. Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, Marvel Martians Are Invading?
  9. Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
  10. Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Milo Manara & Kaare Andrews on 65 Years of Asterix
  11. Joe Jusko Refuses To Sign Marvel Masterpieces XL Trading Cards
  12. Revived Marvel Hero Statistically Likely to Die Again Within 9 Years
  13. Hellverine Gets an Ongoing Series From Benjamin Percy & Raffaele Ienco
  14. Creature Commandos: James Gunn Honors Team on Its Comics "Birthday"
  15. Vault Comics' License of Pep Shepard's Kid Maroon is Fake News
  16. Moon Knight, Miles Morales & Fantastic Four Still On The Blood Hunt
  17. X-Factor Preview in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2024

LITG three years ago, Brand New Asterix

New Official Asterix Strip Published Today Exclusive To Bleeding Cool

  1. New Official Asterix Strip Published Today, Exclusive To Bleeding Cool
  2. The Avengers Solicits For November & December 2023 From Marvel Comics
  3. Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman: Off-World From DC in November
  4. What Big Plans Does DC Comics Have for Brainiac? (Spoilers)
  5. Batman/Superman: World's Finest #18 Preview: A Tale of Two Tight Suits
  6. The Latest On IDW's Cancelled Creator-Owned Comics
  7. Rick and Morty: Grammer, Tudyk Offer Reality Check on Residuals/Wages
  8. Si Spurrier Drops Three New #1s Across Three Weeks Of September
  9. DC's Super-Pets Get Their Own Legion Of Doom Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  10. Batman Meets Superman For First Time Apart From All The Other Times
  11. An Exclusive 10-Page Extended Preview of Kill Your Darlings #1
  12. Which Knight Terrors DC Comics Are 'Purple Skies' Crossovers This Week
  13. Mech Cadets Netflix Debut Drove Immediate Comic Book Sell Out
  14. The Volcanic Rise of Matt Baker's Seven Seas Comics #4, up for Auction
  15. The Elon Musk Tesla Transformer From Spitting Image The Musical
  16. Matt Baker and Murphy Anderson on Romantic Marriage #23, at Auction
  17. The World's Tightest in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2023

LITG four years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue

Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew to Appear at Janeway Statue Unveil
Kate Mulgrew as Capt. Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. Image courtesy of ViacomCBS
  1. Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Promises No "Temporal Anomalies" This October
  2. Warrior: Martial Arts Western Was Made for Bruce Lee & Action Fans
  3. Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Gets Special Editions
  4. Night Court Cast Checking In Before Filming Makes Us Very Happy
  5. Rob Liefeld Talks About Acetategate
  6. Frank Miller's Sin City 1858 Western Is Called Blood And Dust
  7. Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1 Preview: Odin's Shameful Kink Exposed
  8. Jerry Sadowitz Got Cancelled At Edinburgh – But Then He Did Ask To Be
  9. Spider-Man And Mary Jane Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  10. It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue
  11. The Super-Soldier and Dr. Doom in Yankee Comics #1, Up for Auction
  12. Opera & Captain Battle's Wild Silver Streak Comics Stories, at Auction
  13. Zoe Persico's Debut MG Graphic Novel, How To Talk To Your Succulent
  14. Kevin Eastman Midnight Suns Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 14th August 2022
  15. Secret Wars #1, #3, #4 and #6, at Auction For $216 So Far
  16. Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far
  17. Is Janeway Statue a Threat in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2022

LITG five years ago, Sylveon Name Trick

Sylveon in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG: Sylveon in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
  2. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
  3. Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
  4. Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for On-Set Conduct: Report
  5. Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise
  6. Is The Eevee Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  7. Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man
  8. Free Comic Book Day Reveals Hulk's New Story: Operation Smashtronaut
  9. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay
  10. Tasks & Rewards For Eevee Community Day Ticket In Pokémon GO
  11. Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell in Daily LITG, 13th August 2021
  12. The Mysterious Debut of Marvel's Venus, Up for Auction
  13. Previews Of 37 Free Comic Book Day Comics, Out Today
  14. Venom Free Comic Book Day Reveals Eddie Brock To Fight Kang
  15. Avengers Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Avengers #50 Loki Variants Event
  16. Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day Shows A Brutal Daredevil Future
  17. Free Comic Book Day Coca-Cola Poster – Not Working? Fixed!
  18. PrintWatch: TMNT The Last Ronin Gets a Fourth Printing, And More
  19. 61 Free Comic Book Day Sales, Signings And Events Today
  20. It's Free Comic Book Day Today in The Daily LITG, 14th August 2021

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Seth McFarlane and what on Earth DC is up to

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts…

  1. Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
  2. The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
  3. DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
  4. Supernatural: Michael Sheen Greets Misha Collins with Castiel Cosplay
  5. DC Comics Publishing Numbers Will Be Cut From 20-25%
  6. A Very New Look For Red Hood From DC Comics In November
  7. Jim Lee & DC Comics' Two Year Plan For Global Digital Dominance
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Emmys Burn War" Turns Heavenly
  9. DC Comics November 2020 Solicitations – 11 Titles Frankensteined
  10. DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
  11. DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
  12. Marie Javins and Michele Wells Are Editors-In-Chief Of DC Comics
  13. DC Universe RIP: Original Content Moving to HBO Max, Jim Lee Confirms
  14. DC Will Publish John Ridley's 5G Luke Fox-as-Batman Comic After All?
  15. Spawn's Comic Book Sales Jump Up 25% With Gunslinger Spawn
  16. DC Comics November 2020 Solicitations – A Little On The Thin Side?
  17. DC Comics Answers the Future with DC Direct Collectibles
  18. Scott Snyder Has A Fancy New Logo For… Something
  19. Crossover Has 20 Variants, But Department Of Truth Gets Peach Momoko
  20. Neil Gaiman, Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, on DC Fandome Comics Panels
  21. DC Has Over 200 Free Comics To Read During DC Fandome Next Weekend
  22. Killadelphia Sales Up 40% – Gets Hollywood Attention From Blumhouse

LITG seven years ago,

Oh look, DC Comics rummaging through Alan Moore's bin… plus ca change….

  1. Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
  2. Is Amanda Waller the Jeffrey Epstein of the DC Universe? Event Leviathan #3 Spoilers…
  3. What If the Green Lantern Corps Never Existed? Grant Morrison and Xermanico Rewrite DC History in Green Lantern: Blackstars
  4. The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
  5. Blizzard Offers An Update To Upcoming Support For "Diablo 3"
  6. Does Marvel Now Think Hydra Are Nazis, in Today's Powers Of X #2? (Spoilers)
  7. DC to Rummage Through Alan Moore's Trash Bins Again as Blackest Night, Infinite Crisis Get Dark Multiverse Tales
  8. New Youngblood Publisher Will Meet Alan Moore's Conditions, No Matter How Outrageous
  9. "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
  10. Tomorrow's Captain Marvel #9 – Not The Comic Some Speculators Thought it Might Be (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Gulacy, artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman.
  • Jim Balent, creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman
  • Boo Cook, artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen.
  • Jim Korkis, comics journalist and historian
  • Lamar Waldron, co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair
  • Dale Kanzler, former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics
  • Terry Shoemaker, artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales.
  • Erik W Hendrix, writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows
  • Andrea Speed, editor-in-chief for Comixtreme
  • Bill McKay, artist on Zombie Tramp, AmeriKarate, Night of the 80's Undead, DollFace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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