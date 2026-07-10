Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, man of action, steven seagle

XLR8, Stinkfly, Zombozo Make First Appearances In Ben 10 #4

XLR8, Stinkfly, Zombozo Make First Appearances In Ben 10 #4, alongside multiple printings of Ben 10 #1-3

Article Summary Ben 10 #4 hits FOC this weekend, with Steven T. Seagle taking over writing for a creepy new two-part adventure.

XLR8, Stinkfly, and villain Zombozo make their first comic book appearances in Dynamite’s Ben 10 #4.

Dynamite also spotlights Ben 10 #1 fourth printing, Ben 10 #2 third printing, and Ben 10 #3 second printing.

The new Ben 10 comic is tapping nostalgia, drawing original fans back to collect key issues and first appearances.

As Ben 10 #1 gets a fourth printing, Ben 10 #2 gets a third printing and Ben 10 #3 gets a second printing, Dynamite Entertainment would like to remind folk that as well as all these, Ben 10 #4 is also on FOC this weekend.

With Man Of Action co-creator of Ben 10 Steven Seagle taking over writing the series and bringing the first comic book appearances of alien transformations XLR8 and Stinkfly, but also the series villain Zombozo.

Ben 10 has tapped into a new nostalgic audience as the original fans of Ben 10 are now happy to place their hard-earned cash down to collect it all again, it seems… And then posting about it on TikTok.

BEN 10 #1 4TH PTG

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

A fresh take on a 21st Century classic! Fan favorite BEN 10 returns in an all-new series that will appeal to longtime fans and new readers alike. When a mysterious meteor crashes to Earth, 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers the Omnitrix, a high-tech alien gauntlet of incredible power and potential. With this device on his wrist, Ben has the power to transform into incredible alien forms. But can he control this power? If the story sounds familiar, think again! This is the modern, definitive take on Ben 10 from the team that created him – Man of Action – kicking off with writer Joe Casey, joined by amazing artist Robert Carey

$4.99 08/05/2026

BEN 10 #2 3RD PTG

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

Now in possession of a mysterious alien device, not only is young Ben Tennyson taking on a variety of strange, otherworldly forms, but the United States army has him on the run! He's learning more about the Omnitrix – the hard way! Also hot on Ben's trail is his grandfather, Max, a man with his own set of secrets. Not to mention cousin Gwen, who isn't about to sit out these adventures either! From Ben 10 co-creator Joe Casey and artist Robert Carey, Dynamite's new BEN 10 comic book is jam-packed with fun, tension, and over-the-top action!

$4.99 08/05/2026

BEN 10 #3 2ND PTG

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

With the army hot on his trail, Ben struggles to control his different transformations – but can any of them defeat the horrific Kraab?! It's a knock down, drag out which will leave only one combatant standing! And if that weren't enough for Ben to deal with, his new secret is discovered by someone close to him! The definitive Ben 10 series continues courtesy of Man of Action's Joe Casey and artist of valor Robert Carey! This issue features the debut of fan-favorite alien DIAMONDHEAD! $4.99 08/05/2026

BEN 10 #4

(W) Steven T. Seagle (A/CA) Robert Carey

Man of Action's Steven T. Seagle steps in as things take a turn for the creepy! In a rainy Northwest stop on their endless summer vacation, the Tennyson family is drawn to a circus where the crowds aren't cheering, the clowns aren't laughing, and the ringmaster has plans for a frightful future well beyond his broken big top. Can Ben master the Omnitrix in time to find the right alien to stop the bizarre ZOMBOZO from making Grandpa Max his next death-defying act? A new, twisted two-part adventure begins here – including the debut appearances of XLR8 and Stinkfly!

$4.99 08/05/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!