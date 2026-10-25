Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: london, mcm

Yen Press Announce Manga, Light Novels, Audio At MCM Across TikTok

Yen Press make Manga, Light Novels, and Audio announcements at MCM London Comic Con across TikTok ...

Article Summary Yen Press unveiled ten new manga, light novels, and audiobooks at MCM London Comic Con, all launching in April 2027.

Yen Audio adds Scarlet by Mamoru Hosoda and 'Cause I'm Freedom!, expanding Yen Press with two standout audio releases.

Yen On announced Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie: Extra Round! and Wizard Noi Garené Became a Bride.

Yen Press manga pickups include Secret, About a Place in the Kinki Region, Summer Boy Blues, and more new series.

Yen Press announced ten acquisitions at the Yen Press Industry Panel that took place at MCM London Comic Con 2026 a couple of hours ago, with new manga, light novel, and audiobook series set to debut in April 2027. And I was in the front row filming…

First, joining Yen Audio are two new releases, Scarlet and 'Cause I'm Freedom! that include adaptations of Mamoru Hosoda's latest work as well as one of the fun and quirky concepts for a Yen On light novel series…

Scarlet

By Mamoru Hosoda

The price of failure is death, but even death will not stand in the way of her vengeance.

Princess Scarlet's life in the royal palace is turned on its head when her uncle Claudius usurps the throne and executes the king. Forever changed, she vows to take revenge on her father's enemies—but she fails. When she next opens her eyes, she finds herself in the land of the dead. It is a world of madness where fallen soldiers from across time cause mayhem day in and day out, a wasteland where the injured or weak cease to exist. In this place where hopelessness seems inevitable, Scarlet crosses paths with a man named Hijiri, a registered nurse from present-day Japan. Together they set out on a journey to ensure that her enemies never find salvation.

The price of failure is death, but even death will not stand in the way of her vengeance. Princess Scarlet's life in the royal palace is turned on its head when her uncle Claudius usurps the throne and executes the king. Forever changed, she vows to take revenge on her father's enemies—but she fails. When she next opens her eyes, she finds herself in the land of the dead. It is a world of madness where fallen soldiers from across time cause mayhem day in and day out, a wasteland where the injured or weak cease to exist. In this place where hopelessness seems inevitable, Scarlet crosses paths with a man named Hijiri, a registered nurse from present-day Japan. Together they set out on a journey to ensure that her enemies never find salvation. 'Cause I'm Freedom!

By Taro Hitsuji

Illustration by Azumi Akitake

THE GUN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD!

Faye Leonheart is a seventeen-year-old swordfighting prodigy and the heir apparent to the mightiest warrior clan. After three long years, she finally returns from her sword-training pilgrimage…with a magical machine gun in hand?! Promptly disowned by her family with nothing but her beloved firearm for company, this trigger-happy young lady commits herself to studying ancient technology called overgear. After all, who has time for regrets when freedom calls? The world is full of archaic ruins, and Faye is ready to explore them, full-metal style!

Joining Yen On are two new releases (Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie: Extra Round! and And Thus, the Wizard Noi Garené Became a Bride 100 Years Later) that include a spin-off volume of a fan-favourite romantic comedy series and a new fantasy series.

Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie: Extra Round!

By Hiroro Akizakura

Illustration by Dangmill

TWO TIMES THE HAPPILY EVER AFTERS!

Cross-Dressing Villainess returns with a collection of short stories set after the original series—plus an alternate story branch! In "Oscar's Route," Cecilia and Oscar's next year at Vleugel Academy is interrupted when they receive an invitation to the wedding of a princess in a neighboring country. Once the royal couples arrives, however, they learn the bride-to-be is threatening to call the whole thing off…because of her crush on Oscar?!

In "Gilbert's Route," the narrative follows what would have happened if Cecilia had fallen for Gilbert instead. After the events of Volume 3, Gilbert suddenly leaves the Sylvies for his biological family and pulls out of school for the semester. But when Cecilia attempts to get him to return, he shuts her down completely! To win Gilbert back and finally reveal her feelings, Cecilia must go incognito at a masquerade with ties to Prosper Kingdom's underworld…

No matter which love interest is your favorite, this extra volume is not to be missed!

And Thus, the Wizard Noi Garené Became a Bride 100 Years Later

By Eiko Mutsuhana

Her apprentice is a marriage-minded Dark Lord?!

Noi Garené is hailed as the greatest wizard in the Kingdom of Ethria, so when the Demon Lord's vessel turns out to be an orphaned child, who better to take him in? She names the young boy Kaldia, and the days fly by as she teaches him magic, cares for him, and soothes his wounded heart. Meanwhile, Noi tirelessly searches for a way to prevent the Demon Lord's emergence. When the fateful day finally arrives, she sacrifices her life to save her dear apprentice. The last thing she expected was to open her eyes a hundred years later and find a man who looks startingly like Kaldia proposing to her the moment she wakes up!

Also announced were six new manga series (Secret: Homicide Edition; My Yandere Girlfriend Hiding in the Dungeon Kills Me Over and Over Again; About a Place in the Kinki Region; My Childhood Friend Meows Under the Skirt; Summer Boy Blues; and Is the Hot-Voiced Streamer Into Me?!) that include a premium edition of a dark and gritty tale from Doubt creator Yoshiki Tonogai, manga adaptations of two amazing novels from Yen On, and a handful of great new additions to the ever-growing lineup of Yen Press Boys Love and Girls Love.

Secret: Homicide Edition

By Yoshiki Tonogai

"There are three murderers hiding in your midst." These ominous words given to the six survivors of a tragic bus accident are followed by an ultimatum: The murderers must anguish over their crimes and find a way to answer for them within one week, or the evidence of their sins will be given to the police. But when every person has a secret, who can you trust…? The thrilling psychological horror manga returns in an all-new deluxe omnibus!

My Yandere Girlfriend Hiding in the Dungeon Kills Me Over and Over Again

By Eiji Nomura

Original Story by Nikita Kitagawa

Accused of a crime he didn't commit, Kiska is banished to the deepest reaches of a high-level dungeon with no hope of escape. But when he finds himself on the brink of despair, mere moments away from death at a monster's hands, he's given the chance to turn things around—in the form of the skill "Save & Reset!"

About a Place in the Kinki Region

By Tsukasa Usui

Original Story by Sesuji

The "found-footage" novel phenomenon, now in manga form!

After the editor of an occult magazine goes missing while researching the spooky stories surrounding a certain area in the Kinki Region, his friend sets out to follow his footsteps and discover what happened. In the scraps of the old articles, strange fan mail, and far-fetched forum posts he gathers, a disturbing narrative begins to emerge—something really is wrong about a place in the Kinki Region…

My Childhood Friend Meows Under the Skirt

By Raku Nanahashi

Original Story by Hotori Handa

Miyake has more cats than any other town in Japan, and Ichika is crazy about all of them. If she could be friends with cats, she probably would. Especially since Ichika hasn't spoken to her childhood friend, Maki, for over a year at this point… After Ichika realizes her and her estranged bestie are now classmates, she becomes determined to rekindle what they once had. But Maki is skittish, withdrawn, and never gives Ichika a chance to get

close—until a magical cat's curse changes their relationship forever…

Summer Boy Blues

By Miyako Tono

After getting caught in the act brings their first time together screeching to a halt, Atsushi and Michiru's relationship is left in ruins—until, by sheer coincidence, they reunite during the summer of their high school entrance exams. Michiru, still wanting nothing more than to forget it ever happened, turns and runs, but Atsushi stops him in his tracks with an all-too-familiar line…

In spite of himself, Michiru finds all his walls being gradually broken down by Atsushi's charm, though he still can't escape the heartache he feels from their shared trauma. But even when he stands his ground in wanting to stay separate, Atsushi's just as set on not letting him go…

Is the Hot-Voiced Streamer Into Me?!

By APEKO

Sora Hoshino is a college student who dreams of meeting the perfect top. His favorite source of solace in his hectic student life is listening to a hotshot BL-roleplay ASMR streamer called Sojiro, whose voice and roleplay scenarios are the stuff of his wildest fantasies. One day, Sojiro invites Sora to meetup IRL—and as if that wasn't enough of a shock, the one Sora finds waiting for him at their meeting place is…!?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!