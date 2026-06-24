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You Wouldn't Like God When He's Angry… Infernal Hulk #8 Spoilers

Don't Make God Angry, You Wouldn't Like Him When He's Angry... Infernal Hulk #8 Spoilers coming...

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Article Summary

  • Infernal Hulk #8 reveals the old god in Hulk’s body is hunting mutants after killing Marrow, with darker plans unfolding.
  • Marvel’s Hulk War monster saga deepens as Infernal Hulk hints at how heroes and monsters are being transformed.
  • Bruce Banner appears stripped of his Hulk power for good, leaving Earth’s heroes struggling to create a counter-Hulk.
  • Infernal Hulk #8 sets up a looming god-vs-god clash, with a Kirby-like deity possibly key to Banner’s restoration.

Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham is published by Marvel Comics today. One of the three major Marvel Comics storylines right now in which familiar Marvel Comics characters are being turned into monsters. Or maybe in Hulk War, monsters are being turned into familiar Marvel Comics characters. And in Infernal Hulk #8, we get an inkling of how. This Infernal Hulk, and old god in flesh, has already killed one X-Man, Marrow, but has plans for the rest of the mutants…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

Although first he might need the recipe…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

After all, he has most of the ingredients and has a DoorDash/Deliveroo/Uber Eats on the way for the rest of them.

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

Or is it more of a horticultural thing? I feel Poison Ivy may be doing the same over in Bad Seeds…

You Wouldn't Like God When He's Angry... Infernal Hulk #8 Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

…but the heroes aren't having great luck making a Hulk of their own.

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

And while this dark god has permanently turned off Bruce Banner's ability to become another Hulk, now that he has taken over the old Hulk body…

 

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

Could it be that another god, the one that looks like Jack Kirby, might be able to restore his original post-game bomb Hulk-like state?

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorha

God Vs God. That's what it always comes down to, right? Just which is the punier God? Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham is published by Marvel Comics today.

Infernal Hulk #8 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham 
Earth's Mightiest Heroes reunite to stop Infernal Hulk, leading them deep within the Earth where they find an ancient weapon that could save humanity from another Age of Monsters. But is even a god-slaying weapon enough to stop Infernal Hulk? Featuring the return of SKAAR! $4.99

You Wouldn't Like God When He's Angry... Infernal Hulk #8 Spoilers

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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