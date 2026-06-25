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You'll Never Leave This New Horror Comic Book Alive…

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing have grabbed artist Heather Vaughan for a new IDW Dark horror comic, You'll Never Leave This Place Alive

Article Summary IDW Dark launches You'll Never Leave This Place Alive in October, a new horror comic by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing.

Heather Vaughan joins You'll Never Leave This Place Alive, bringing emotional, haunting art to the series' young cast.

You'll Never Leave This Place Alive follows five friends whose sheltered community hides a deadly truth after graduation.

Kelly and Lanzing frame You'll Never Leave This Place Alive as a brutal, socially conscious horror mystery about power.

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have grabbed artist Heather Vaughan from Storm King Comics' John Carpenter's Tales for a Halloween Night, and the self-published Frankenstein The Unconquered, and Yule: Dreadful Tales for the Holiday Season, for their new horror comic book series coming from IDW Dark in October, in time for Hallowe'en, and dubbed You'll Never Leave This Place Alive.

"Five friends. Four houses. One seemingly perfect life… But no one who discovers the truth will leave it alive… Phoebe Joplin has never questioned the world her parents built: a secluded community where she and her friends were raised to be smarter, stronger, and better than anyone else. No distractions. No dangers. No secrets. Until the night of their graduation… When one of them dies under impossible circumstances, Phee starts to pull at the edges of her perfect life — and finds something far more terrifying than she ever imagined. Because this place isn't a sanctuary. It's a cage. And no one who finds out survives. The paranoia-laced, socially conscious horror mystery will leave readers questioning reality… and reveal this crafted world is more of a nightmare than the idealistic dream its residents were expecting."

"We're deconstructing a feeling that seems universal these days; our elders have a death grip on their power, without any intention of giving it up to the generations that come next. YNLTPA is about growing up with the limitless potential of the future… and realizing how much it's a lie we've been fed to keep us under the yoke of the past. Bringing this brutal experience to life is our artist and co-creator, Heather Vaughan, who brings an incredible amount of humanity to our cast. But it's in our youthful leads that Heather's art really shines – you are going to fall in love with these young people, even as they go through the worst experience of their lives. What we've all crafted together is going to be tragic, painful, but above all else, sincere – with a future so uncertain, there's only one thing we can trust: you'll never leave this place alive." – Collin Kelly.

"You'll Never Leave This Place Alive is in many ways a spiritual successor to our last creator-owned horror, The Principles of Necromancy – a dive into the promise and consequence of playing god with the blood of innocents. But the Hivemind book this reminds me of most is Clayface – One Bad Day. This is a deeply human story with intensely raw emotions – five best friends and their five mysterious parents, tearing one another apart for the promise of some impossible glory that's waiting just beyond their darkest actions. We're thrilled to be bringing this story to life with our long-time partner in crime, editor Heather Antos, at IDW Dark – and we're particularly excited to give our Clayface fans a new, brutal and emotional horror made just for them." – Jackson Lanzing

"Some horror stories are about monsters in the dark. YNLTPA is about realizing the monsters raised you. Working with Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly on this series has been a dream in the darkest possible way. They've built a story that's layered, brutal, and deeply emotional, and every issue gives artist Heather Vaughan opportunities to push the art into places that feel both haunting and deeply personal. Some horror comics will keep you up at night… this is one that will stick with you for years to come." – IDW Senior Group Editor Heather Antos.

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