Youngblood Puts Out Black, White & Red Edition, Calls It Manga

Rob Liefeld puts out a black, white & red edition of Youngblood, calls it "manga"

Rob Liefeld's return to Youngblood next month will feature a black and white edition with grey tones and splashes of red, both on the cover and its interior pages. And they will be calling it the Manga edition. Will it read right to left? No. Will it have the heft of a manga volume? No. Will it be included in a big anthology Shonen-style magazine with lots of other comics? No. Will it be printed on newsprint and cost less than a normal issue with its lack of colour? No. Will it sell extra copies by calling it a manga edition? Yes.

"I love the style and design of Manga comics, and I created an approach to my work that attempts to mimic those artistic influences with the Youngblood manga editions," said Liefeld. "These have proved extremely popular with consumer! I'll be doing a manga edition alongside each issue!" Remember, remember the 5th of November, gunpowder, treason and Youngblood.

YOUNGBLOOD #1 (2025) CVR M ROB LIEFELD MANGA B&W VAR

(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld

The Blood is back! Creator Rob Liefeld returns to write and draw the comic that started it all. The Team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed! CVR M is the manga black & white edition (B&W interior pages with gray tones) Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 11/5/2025

Youngblood (2025) #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 5:

Cover A by Rob Liefeld (Polybagged & Collectible Card) – Lunar Code 0925IM0247

Cover B by Rob Liefeld (Foil) – Lunar Code 0925IM0248

Cover C by Skottie Young – Lunar Code 0925IM0249

Cover D by Ryan Stegman – Lunar Code 0925IM0250

Cover E by Daniel Warren Johnson – Lunar Code 0925IM0251

Cover F by Ryan Ottley – Lunar Code 0925IM0252

Cover G Blank Sketch – Lunar Code 0925IM0253

Cover H 1:25 copy incentive by Kael Ngu – Lunar Code 0925IM0254

Cover I 1:50 copy incentive by EM Gist – Lunar Code 0925IM0255

Cover J 1:100 copy incentive by Mark Spears – Lunar Code 0925IM0256

Cover K 1:500 copy incentive by Liefeld (Signed CGC Graded Foil) – Lunar Code 0925IM0257

Cover L 1:2000 copy incentive Original Art Sketch by Liefeld – Lunar Code 0925IM0258

Cover M B&W Manga – Lunar Code 0925IM0259

Youngblood (2025) #1 will also be available across many digital platforms

