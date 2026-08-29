Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: Anthrax, corey taylor, darick robertson, emily hampshire, eric powell, Halestorm, J.G. Jones, jimmy palmiotti, judge dredd, rob zombie, Scott Ian, z2

Z2 November 2026 Full Solicits: Anthrax, Emily Hampshire & Halestorm

Z2 November 2026 full solicits and solicitations with Judge Dredd, Anthrax, Emily Hampshire and Halestorm...

Article Summary Z2 November 2026 solicits spotlight Judge Dredd Anthrax with a special Among The Living hardcover edition.

Anthrax: Among The Living marks the album’s legacy with stories by Scott Ian, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie and more.

Emily Hampshire co-creates Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch, a comic fantasy about a misfit witch finding her path.

Halestorm: Hyde Manor turns the band’s gothic rock energy into a psychological horror graphic novel from Z2.

Z2 Comics' November 2026 solicits and solicitations sees the Judge Dredd Cover Edition of Anthrax: Among The Living graphic novel ahead of Judge Dredd's 50th anniversary in 2027 and tha 40th anniuversary of Anthrax's 1987 album of the same name, featuring stories by Scott Ian, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Jimmy Palmiotti and more, with art from J.G. Jones, Eric Powell, Darick Robertson, and others. Actor and writer Emily Hampshire co-creates Amelia Aierwood TP: Basic Witch, a humorous tale of a magical black sheep, with art by Kristen Gudsnuk and Ames Liu. Finally, Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm teams with the Winner twins for Halestorm HC: Hyde Manor, a gothic psychological horror story set during the recording of a new album, illustrated by Sara Scalia.

ANTHRAX HC AMONG THE LIVING JUDGE DREDD EDITION

(W) Scott Ian, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) JG Jones, Eric Powell, Darick Robertson, Greg Nicotero (CA) Charlie Benante

In 1987, Anthrax unleashed a heavy metal & pop culture touchstone with the release of their historic album, Among The Living. Now, Anthrax & Z2 Comics invite you to explore the album like never before with this original anthology graphic novel! Each song on the album is given an original story by an amazing creative team, along with extra content and the introduction of the new zombie 'Not Man' designed by horror legend Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead)! Come on this dark journey into the '87 underground in America with these esteemed creators… Written by Scott Ian, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Grant Morrison, Brian Posehn, Jimmy Palmiotti, Brian Azzarello, Rick Remender, Joe Trohman and more… Illustrated by Charlie Benante, J.G. Jones, Eric Powell, Darick Robertson, Scott Koblish, Erik Rodriguez, Maan House, Roland Boschi, Steve Chanks, Dave Johnson and more… Edited by Ian Sattler. Designed by Tyler Boss, Josh Bernstein $39.99 11/11/2026

AMELIA AIERWOOD TP BASIC WITCH

(W) Emily Hampshire, Eliot Rahal (A) Kristen Gudsnuk, Ames Liu (CA) Ames Liu,Caitlin Rose Boyle

From the weirdo mind of actor, writer, and producer Emily Hampshire (SCHITT'S CREEK, CHAPELWAITE, 12 MONKEYS), AMELIA AIERWOOD: Basic Witch follows the least-favorite daughter of L.A.'s most famous family of witches, the Aierwoods. Amelia's sisters have all followed in the footsteps of their prominent parents but everything Amelia does is just a little… off-brand. A late bloomer who has yet to find her calling, Amelia uses her powers for mostly mundane problems but even those lead to magical misfires. As her family's fame continues to rise, they have no choice but to exclude their bumbling black-sheep daughter from the next great chapter of the Aierwoods – reality TV! With the help of her adopted brother Spaghetti – who she accidentally turned into a yeti… long story – Amelia must carve her own path outside of her family's influence. $19.99 11/4/2026

HALESTORM HC HYDE MANOR

(W) Brittany Winner, Brianna Winner (A) Sara Scalia, DJ Alonso (CA) Alison Sampson

Z2 Comics and Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm transform the group's barbed riffs and evocative narratives into sequential art for Hyde Manor, a harrowing descent into one woman's fight with the darkest parts of herself. Twins Brittany and Brianna Winner (the Twin Soul series), artist Sara Scalia, and colorist DJ Alonso weave a tale of the celebrated group as they seek refuge in the titular Hyde Manor—a sprawling gothic estate perched on the remote end of the Oregon Coast. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2012 EP Hello, It's Mz Hyde and its ensuing LP, The Strange Case Of…, the Hyde Manor graphic novel depicts the members of Halestorm encountering sinister doppelgangers of themselves. Within the decrepit halls of Hyde Manor, mirror reflections independently talk back and photographs transform to reveal sordid prophecies, leading the band to slowly succumb to madness while recording a new album. The tale creaks and twists with doom-filled revelations, perfectly tied to Halestorm's scorching discography. $24.99 11/18/2026

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