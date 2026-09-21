Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: donald duck, ec, fantagraphics, mickey mouse, robert crumb, Zap!

Zap, EC Covers & Donald Duck in Fantagraphics December 2026 Solicits

Fantagraphics December 2026 solicits include Complete EC Comics Covers, Complete Zap Comix and Donald Duck Legacy comics

Fantagraphics Full December 2026 solicits and solicitations include the eclectic mix that is the Complete EC Comics cover collection, the Complete Zap Comix from Robert Crumb and friends, a return to the Donald Duck Legacy monthly comics, with Mickey Mouse to come next year, and the collected works of Evert Geradts.

CRYPT OF COVERS HC THE COMPLETE EC COVERS COMPENDIUM (MR)

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(W) Johnny Craig, Jack Davis, Al Feldstein, Frank Frazetta (A) Johnny Craig, Jack Davis, Al Feldstein, Frank Frazetta (CA) Johnny Craig

Here, for the first time, in a deluxe two-volume collection, is the best compilation of the covers from EC Comics. From the company's earliest days of its earnest Picture Stories titles to its kiddie, Western, and romance titles of the 1940s, through the heyday of such titles as Tales From the Crypt, Vault of Horror, Weird Science, Shock SuspenStories, Crime SuspenStories, Two-Fisted Tales, and Piracy, through its "New Direction" and "Picto-Fiction" period with titles such as Aces High, Extra, Impact, Terror Illustrated, and Confessions Illustrated — they're all here! These covers were drawn by the greatest array of artistic talent ever assembled at one comic book company (excepting Fantagraphics, of course). Their names are legend — Craig, Crandall, Davis, Evans, Feldstein, Frazetta, Ingels, Kamen, Krigstein, Kurtzman, Orlando, Severin, Torres, Williamson, and Wood. And most of these covers are colored by the equally legendary Marie Severin. Each of the hundreds of full-color covers is lovingly scanned from pristine original comics and presented in a lush, oversize format to show off with spectacular precision every meticulous line, brushstroke, and nuance of chromatographic splendor. But it doesn't end there. This unique collection also showcases alternate covers, original artwork, paperback covers — even unpublished, "what if" covers by EC "grand old man" Angelo Torres that have never seen print before. The Crypt of Covers: The Complete EC Covers Compendium takes you on a curated tour of the history of EC Comics through its cover art from start to finish, guided by EC expert Grant Geissman. Each cover in this stunning collection is worthy of gallery or museum display.

$150 12/9/2026

COMPLETE ZAP COMIX TP (MR)

(W) R Crumb, Robert Williams, Gilbert Shelton, Paul Mavrides (A) R Crumb, Robert Williams, Gilbert Shelton, Paul Mavrides (CA) R Crumb

There scarcely was an underground comics world before Robert Crumb's classic solo first issue of Zap in 1968. By Zap #2, he had begun assembling a Seven Samurai of the best, the fiercest, and the most stylistically diversified cartoonists to come out of the countercultural kiln. All of them were extremists of one sort or another, from biker-gang member Spain Rodriguez to Christian surfer Rick Griffin, but somehow, they produced a decades-long collaboration: a mind-blowing anthology of abstract hallucination, throat-slashing social satire, and shocking sexual excess that made possible the ongoing wave of alternative cartoonists like Daniel Clowes, Chris Ware, and Charles Burns. The Complete Zap Comix collects every issue of Zap — every cover and every story — in a three-volume slipcased softcover set. They're all here — from Zap #0, a solo Crumb issue, through Zap #16, the final issue with work by R. Crumb, Victor Moscoso, S. Clay Wilson, Spain Rodriguez, Gilbert Shelton, Paul Mavrides, Rick Griffin, and Robert Williams. $200 12/16/2026

DONALD DUCK LEGACY #392 THE THREE CABALLEROS CHRISTMAS QUEST

(W) Stefan Petrucha, Ralph du Mosch, Thad Komorowski (A) Francisco Paco Rodriguez Peinado, Carmen Perez, Tony Fernandez (CA) Jan Roman Pikula

Wak! When Scrooge McDuck can't find the world's rarest cocoa beans, the Three Caballeros leap into action, with mostly fearless Donald, José Carioca, and Panchito Pistoles prowling Mexico's dankest rainforests on Christmas Eve! But Pralina Trufflesniff, a wily warthog chocolate mogul, wants the super beans first… and she's ready to roast a few ducks, chickens, and parrots if they get in her way! Then fan-favorite talents Stefan Petrucha (The X-Files) and Paco Rodriguez return for "Nibbling Gold": when Donald and Scrooge go treasure-hunting in Germany, the mystic "Earring of the Nibblequack" transports them to a parallel world of magic and monsters! $5.99 12/2/2026

UNCLE SCROOGE LEGACY #468 THE CURSE OF HP HATEQUACK

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(W) Various (A) Giorgio Cavazzano, Paco Rodriguez (CA) Andrea Freccero

"Curse me kilts!" When Scrooge activates an ancient spellbook called the Horrorkomikon, the McDuck Money Bin gets magically infested with dragons, banshees, and pirates! The only cure lies with long-lost horror novelist H.P. Hatequack… but only Professor Ludwig Von Drake can find him, and Scrooge's ghostly evil twin is standing in the way! Join us for this feature-length thriller drawn by Giorgio Cavazzano—and then hang around for "Intern Affairs": super-inventor Gyro Gearloose hires a new helper, but über-nerd Myron Orpington is not the best duck to mix with hi-tech! $5.99 12/9/2026

DUTCH TREAT HC THE UNDERGROUND COMIX OF EVERT GERADTS (MR)

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(W) Evert Geradts, Mark Burstein (A/CA) Evert Geradts

Born in the Netherlands during the darkest days of WWII, Evert Geradts eventually found himself in the center of the underground comix movement in Europe, fully embracing the '60s lifestyle. His often outrageous and sexually provocative stories were rendered in a "cartoony" bigfoot drawing style, making them both more superficially palatable and even more hysterically funny. They appeared in American comix titles such as Snarf, Bijou Funnies, and Rip Off Comix alongside European ones. Dutch Treat traces his artistic development as well as those of his European colleagues, such as Joost Swarte and Peter Pontiac, whom he introduced to the world in the magazine he founded, Tante Leny Presents. Drawing from his own archives and original art, Dutch Treat presents this unsung mad genius and his signature outlandish characters Ma Cow, Johnny Sailears, and the All-Animal Orchestra as they were meant to be seen: at full size and often in full color. A generous sampling of his art, sketches, correspondence with other cartoonists, and comix covers adds to what has been a long-needed tribute to an overlooked champion of a significant and phantasmagorical art movement. $50 12/16/2026

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