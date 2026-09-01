Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: grimm, zenescope

Zenescope Full Official November 2026 Solicits After Twenty Years

Zenescope Full Official November 2026 Solicits and Solicitations After Twenty Years

Article Summary Zenescope celebrates 20 years with Twenty Years, Twenty Stories HC, a 500-page hardcover spanning fantasy, horror, and humor.

November 2026 Zenescope comics continue with Jynx and Stitches: The Great Revenge #2 and Grimm Fairy Tales Annual 2026.

Grimm Fairy Tales Vol. 3 #6 sends Mystere and Red Agent into a Montana werewolf outbreak as S.H.A.D.E. deploys Terror.

Zenescope also collects Grimm Fairy Tales Legacy, Red Riding Hood: Red Agent, Belle: Oath of Thorns, and Man Goat TP.

Zenescope marks two decades of dark fairy-tale storytelling in their November 2026 solicits and solicitations with the massive Twenty Years, Twenty Stories , an oversized hardcover that collects twenty standalone tales featuring characters ranging from Keres and Robyn Hood to Man Goat & The Bunnyman and Jynx & Stitches. Ongoing series continue with Jynx and Stitches: The Great Revenge #2 , the Grimm Fairy Tales Annual 2026 , and Grimm Fairy Tales Vol. 3 #6 . Several key collections also arrive, including Grimm Fairy Tales Legacy TP , Red Riding Hood: Red Agent TP , Belle: Oath of Thorns TP , and the horror-comedy Man Goat and the Bunnyman TP.

TWENTY YEARS TWENTY STORIES HC

(W) Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (A) Various (CA) Mike Krome

For twenty years, Zenescope has twisted fairy tales, legends, and nightmares into a dark fantasy universe unlike anything else in comics. Now, that legacy comes together in one oversized hardcover event. 20 Years. 20 Stories. Twenty standalone tales spanning the full Zenescope universe — from iconic heroes like Keres, Robyn Hood, and Skye to modern breakout characters like Man Goat & The Bunnyman and the sinister nightmare duo Jynx & Stitches. No continuity required. No recap. Each story stands on its own, showcasing the epic fantasy, horror, dark humour, and grit that define Zenescope. More than 500 full-color pages. One definitive celebration. Whether you've been here since the beginning or you're opening your first Zenescope book, this is the gateway to a universe twenty years in the making. $69.99 11/4/2026

JYNX AND STITCHES THE GREAT REVENGE #2 (OF 3)

(W) Joe Brusha (A/CA) Hakan Aydin

And then there were four… Realizing that the reality show they signed up for is rapidly becoming a fight for their lives, the survivors realize they must band together to protect each other and discover the secret of their mysterious host, the legendary dark magician Lucian, before it's too late for all of them. But even that may not be enough to stop the malevolent supernatural being known as Stitches from killing them all. $4.99 11/11/2026

GRIMM FAIRY TALES ANNUAL 2026 (ONE SHOT) CVR A IGOR VITORINO

View Product Page

(W) David Wohl, Joe Brusha (A) Alessio Mariani (CA) Igor Vitorino

After an arduous battle with Father Time and his minions that nearly takes her life, Sela Mathers awakens among the ruins of Myst—one of several realms destroyed during the villain's very costly war. Now, lost and alone, she hopes to find her way home, but she must battle monstrous reflections of her former Fairy Tale allies now changed to Hollowborn—broken remnants of powerful souls lost during the temporal war. As she struggles to survive, she uncovers the horrifying truth behind the Hollowborn and the shocking malevolent force directing their actions from the shadows–Belle?!? $5.99 11/18/2026

GRIMM FAIRY TALES VOL 3 #6

(W) Joe Brusha (A) Allan Otero (CA) Karina Belous

When a pack of powerful werewolves overwhelms a town in Montana, Mystere and Red Agent are sent to try and restore order. For Mystere, this is a chance to redeem herself—to try once more to save innocent lives before they are corrupted by this pervasive supernatural threat. But when they arrive, they discover that another superhuman agent has been dispatched by the organization known as S.H.A.D.E. to deal with this threat–his name is Terror and he is not here to save anyone! $4.99 11/25/2026

GRIMM FAIRY TALES LEGACY TP

(W) Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco (A) Various (CA) Ediano Silva

Grimm Fairy Tales is Back! The world of humans has forever changed and the Grimm Universe has been shaken to its core. It started with the Age of Darkness and now with the death of Sela Mathers, Earth's long time guardian, the Realms of Power have fallen into chaos. But Sela left behind one thing that may be able to save the world…her daughter, Skye. Don't miss this new chapter in Grimm Fairy Tales that takes the series back to its roots. Collects Grimm Fairy Tales Volume 2 #1 – 12. $29.99 0926ZE1367

RED RIDING HOOD RED AGENT TP

(W) Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, Lou Iovino (A) Diego Galendo (CA) Edgar Salazar

Mission Impossible meets Grimm Fairy Tales in this intense spy mini-series from Zenescope! Britney Waters, aka Red Riding Hood, is recruited by a secret government agency to help take down a rogue organization that is determined to destroy any and all Highborn threats across the globe. Using the codename Red Agent, Britney must infiltrate the mysterious organization and ultimately confront a seemingly unstoppable weapon called The Knight – a sadistic laboratory-enhanced warrior whose sole purpose is to seek and destroy. Don't miss this Grimm Universe spy series from Zenescope!Collects Red Agent #1-5

$15.99 11/11/2026

BELLE OATH OF THORNS TP

(W) Dave Franchini (A) Alessio Mariani, Derlis Santacruz, Igor Vitorino (CA) Igor Vitorino

Belle is back! After her life was recently turned upside down, things have finally begun to settle for Anabelle Belle DiMarco. Now, working with the organization known as C.H.I.P. she has more allies than she has ever had in her war against the beasts who threaten mankind. But, with her new allies comes a new mission, and the price she will be asked to pay may not be worth the cost. Get ready to be pulled back into Belle's world as she learns more secrets of her family and is put to the test in this new limited series, Belle: Oath of Thorns! Collects Belle: Oath of Thorns #1 – 6. $19.99 11/25/2026

MAN GOAT AND THE BUNNYMAN TP (MR)

(W) Joe Brusha (A) Guillermo Fajardo (CA) Edgar Salazar

Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil, the Loch Ness Monster. All are age old folklore fodder, but could they actually be real? In recent years the myth of Man Goat and The Bunny Man has grown locally, and many have claimed sightings of the two unique creatures; yet no concrete evidence exists…And that's exactly how they want it! Dealing with the things nightmares are made of so we don't have to – -deranged mutants, satanic cults, demons, summer vacationers – Man Goat and the Bunny Man protect us from the evils that hide in plain sight. But they don't want your adoration, they just want to be left alone! Don't miss the action-packed collection of this genre-bending horror-comedy from the sick bastards at Zenescope!Collects Man Goat & The Bunnyman #1-3.

$9.99 11/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!