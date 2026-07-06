Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, zoe thorogood

Zoe Thorogood On Her Decision To Turn Down Absolute Wonder Woman

Zoe Thorogood talks about her decision to turn down Absolute Wonder Woman and why it was still the right one

Article Summary Zoe Thorogood says she was first approached to write Absolute Wonder Woman before ultimately turning it down.

Thorogood explains Absolute Wonder Woman is better suited to Kelly Thompson and not the version she feels she could have delivered.

She says personal issues and doubts about writing Wonder Woman made stepping away from Absolute Wonder Woman the right call.

Zoe Thorogood adds she feels more at home with offbeat comics and would rather write and draw Harley Quinn for DC.

I may have mentioned this before, but it's never been officially confirmed. As well as the original plan being for Donny Cates to write Absolute Batman, with Scott Snyder originally thinking he would write Absolute Wonder Woman, and Matthew Rosenberg turning down Absolute Green Lantern, Zoe Thorogood was originally the first choice to write Absolute Wonder Woman. She turned it down, and Kelly Thompson took the gig. Today, Zoe Thorogood posted to social media about that decision and why it was still the right one.

"everytime I see panels from Absolute Wonder Woman and remember originally I was going to write it I shudder because that book was absolutely meant to be written by Kelly. I dropped out of the project because I knew deep down I wasn't the guy to write Wonder Woman ( well and my life was falling apart and my brother killed himself but that's besides the point). But I think that. Idk. It would be cool to work more with DC, but I honestly think I'm just supposed to be an Absolute Weird Indie Guy."

As the post started to get a lot of likes and comments, Zoe Thorogood added more context.

"Uh oh people are talking about this. I just think it's important to evaluate your strengths as a creator. I think Zoe Thorogood readers would like my take on Wonder Woman, but Wonder Woman readers wouldn't. Does that make sense? Idk. I wasn't confident in my ability to write her in the way she deserved to be written. I don't think I'd even know how haha."

Otherwise known as The Tom King Experience. When asked if she could choose a DC character to write, which one would she choose, Zoe replied,

"Probably Harley Quinn. I don't think I'm built for writing heroes, haha. As long as I could draw her too."

After loving her recent take on Hack/Slash, which I think we should now rename Absolute Hack/Slash, that tracks. Zoe Thorogood is a British comic book author, artist, and concept artist known for deeply personal, expressive, and emotionally raw graphic novels and illustration work as well as some very silly comic books as well. She was born in Bradford, England, and studied video game art at universities including De Montfort University and Teesside University. She began freelancing in comics around 2019 while transitioning from game-related concept art. Her breakthrough came quickly. The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott, published in 2020 by Avery Hill Publishing, drew inspiration from her own vision issues. It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, published by Image Comics in 2023, explored mental health and isolation and earned her six Eisner Award nominations, including the Russ Manning Most Promising Newcomer Award. Other notable work includes illustrating HAHA and Joe Hill's Rain, writing Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not, a run on Hack/Slash: Back to School and contributions to Creepshow, DC Comics anthologies and more. She also co-created the Marvel character Spider-UK (Zarina Zahari). Earlier this year, she announced Vampire on Aisle Six, a comic with partner Joe Whiteford about a vampire stuck in a grocery store, accompanied by an EP/album they created together. She is also working on a sequel to It's Lonely, called It's Crowded At The Centre Of The Earth. And whatever comics she chooses to create, she very much remains the Absolute Zoe Thorogood, and the medium is privileged to have her.

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