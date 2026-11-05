Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, james bond

007 First Light Has Officially Launched a Free Starter Pack

007 First Light just got a free Starter Pack across multiple platforms, allowing players to try the first mission of the game at no charge.

Article Summary 007 First Light has launched a free Starter Pack, letting players try the opening Iceland mission at no charge.

The 007 First Light Starter Pack is live on multiple platforms, with PlayStation players getting access on November 10.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can also sample 007 First Light through an exclusive one-hour timed trial.

007 First Light progress carries into the full game, which is now discounted on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

IO Interactive has released free content for 007 First Light, launching a special Starter Pack across multiple platforms. The shorthand for this is that you're getting the chance to play the first mission for free, as James Bond heads to Iceland for the first time. The pack gives players a chance to experience the game and see what it's like to play as the iconic 00 Agent in the early years of his spy career. You can check out the trailer and details here as the pack is officially live.

Take James to Iceland With The Starter Pack

The Starter Pack invites players to take their first steps as a young James Bond and experience the game's opening mission in Iceland at no cost, offering a taste of the adventure that awaits. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also jump into the action with an exclusive one-hour Timed Trial of 007 First Light. The Free Starter Pack will also be coming to PlayStation players on November 10. Progress made in either experience will carry over into the full game upon purchase, allowing players to continue their journey where they left off.

Alongside the new ways to experience 007 First Light, the game will be available at a major discount for a limited time. Players can save 40% on PC via Steam from November 5 to November 9, and on Xbox Series X|S from November 5 to November 15, while PlayStation5 owners can purchase the game at a 50% discount from November 5 to November 30.

About 007 First Light

007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive's signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics, featuring a fully original, re-imagined origin story of James Bond. Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond, a promising yet sometimes rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

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