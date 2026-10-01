Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, james bond

007 First Light Releases Free Extended Operations DLC

007 First Light has been given some free content in the form of a DLC, as James Bond will head back into the field for Extended Operations

Article Summary 007 First Light gets free Extended Operations DLC, adding fan-requested features and fresh missions for James Bond.

New Game+ lets players replay 007 First Light with unlocked outfits and gadgets, plus the brutal new 00 difficulty.

Extended Operations adds Valhalla Protocol TacSim missions, Aston Martin action, and a new stealth mission in Vietnam.

007 First Light also gains Photo Mode, upgraded weapon handling animations, and more ways to capture Bond in action.

IO Interactive has released a new free DLC for 007 First Light, as James Bond heads back into the field for some Extended Operations. The DLC comes with some of the most requested additions from fans, along with the addition of New Game+, giving the best of the best a new 00 difficulty mode. You'll also see a new Photo Mode for shutterbugs, improved weapon handling animation fidelity, an all-new TacSim content with the Valhalla Protocol missions for those who really want to race in the Aston Martin Valhalla, and finally, an all-new TacSim mission set in Vietnam. We have all the details below as the content is now live.

James Bond Heads Back Into The Field With 007 First Light – Extended Operations

New Game+

Extended Operations introduces New Game+ to 007 First Light, unlocked upon completing the campaign on any difficulty. Once unlocked, players can replay the campaign, from the beginning or from any completed checkpoint, with full access to their unlocked outfits and gadgets, letting agents experience Bond's story all over again, sporting the attire that best fits their taste.

New Game+ also unlocks 00 difficulty mode, a new and considerably harder difficulty setting built for players who want a true test of their tradecraft. The 00 difficulty mode sharpens combat, stealth, and social encounters alike: enemies react faster to bodies and disturbances, certain guard archetypes are swapped for tougher variants, gadget use is restricted within a guard's line of sight, and combat itself becomes far less forgiving, with two-hit kills, tighter parry and side-step timing, and reduced agency gained in a fight. Players who want the challenge without the customization, or the customization without the challenge, remain free to mix and match: once unlocked, custom outfits and gadgets can be carried into a New Game+ replay on Easy, Normal, or Hard, just as easily as on 00 difficulty.

New TacSim content

Teased in the game at launch, the Valhalla Protocol content is now playable, bringing the state-of-the-art Aston Martin Valhalla to the beautiful Slovakian Mountains. The Valhalla Protocol content takes the form of four different missions, allowing players to drive the Valhalla by day and by night, with different sets of challenges. Of course, the Valhalla is fully kitted out with the weaponry that James Bond uses during the main campaign, which players will need to use to take down targets, earn time bonuses, and post the best result possible.

James Bond will also be returning to The Pearl, Vietnam's luxury resort, in a new TacSim mission that sends him deep into a guarded villa to retrieve classified documents. The entire property is now in play, every area, including the rooftop, is part of the active gameplay space, and the villa's interior has been redesigned to offer richer opportunities for stealth. Last but not least, TacSim missions now welcome additional weapons, with the full arsenal of the main campaign now in players' hands when they take on the various missions.

Photo Mode

Answering one of the most requested features since launch, Extended Operations adds a full Photo Mode to 007 First Light. Players can now freeze the action at any moment with a single button press and take full creative control of the shot, with a focused set of tools built to let players capture the world of 007 First Light. Photo Mode includes basic game controls (UI visibility, character posing), camera controls (transform and lens adjustments), image controls (brightness and post-processing filters), and frame controls (background and logo options), giving players everything they need to compose their perfect shot of Bond's reimagined story, from the Grand Carpathian's chess tables to the neon-lit streets of Aleph.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!