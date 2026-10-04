Posted in: 1985 Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: dice, joe bob briggs

1985 Games Releases Joe Bob Briggs Last Drive-In VHS Demon Dice

1985 Games have gotten into the B-Movie Halloween spirit with the release of the Joe Bob Briggs Last Drive-In VHS Demon Dice

Article Summary 1985 Games unveils Joe Bob Briggs Last Drive-In VHS Demon Dice, blending B-movie horror style with tabletop flair.

The limited edition 1985 Games dice set features sharp-edged resin dice with demonic eyes at each center.

Each 1985 Games set comes in a signature VHS-style slip case, matching the retro horror vibe of The Last Drive-In.

Created with Joe Bob Briggs for the Cold, Cruel Christmas event, 10% of each $30 sale goes to charity.

1985 Games has a new pair of dice available for those who love Halloween and B-Movies, as they introduced the Joe Bob Briggs Last Drive-In VHS Demon Dice. This is a full set of sharp-edged, resin dice that all have demonic eyes in the centers of their design, giving them just an extra sense of evil about them when you roll for whatever. They come packaged in a signature VHS-style slip case that has its own film design on the cover. These limited edition dice were made in partnership with Joe Bob Briggs and the Last Drive-In as part of their Cold, Cruel Christmas charity event, where 10% of the proceeds from every set sold will go to charity. We have the finer details below as they're currently being sold for $30.

Joe Bob Briggs Last Drive-In VHS Demon Dice Bring The Horror To 1985 Games

If you like B-Movie Horror and also Tabletop Gaming, you'll love these VHS Demon Dice! A full set of our sharp-edged, resin dice sporting demonic eyes in their centers, and packed in our signature VHS-style slip case. These limited edition dice were made in partnership with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for their Cold, Cruel Christmas charity event. 10% of every VHS Demon Dice sale will go to charity until supplies run out.

About The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Meet America's Foremost Drive-in Film Expert, who has been slingin' B-movie bullstuff longer than a possum's been playin' dead. With a brain chock full of useful (ish) film trivia, this good ol' boy serves up schlock and cult flicks with more laughs than a drunk skunk at a tailgater. So strap in, fellow mutants – it's time for some trash cinema schoolin'! Proving once again that 'the drive-in will never die,' iconic horror host Joe Bob Briggs is back with all-new monthly double-features. Join the live watch party the first Friday of every month on Shudder TV!

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