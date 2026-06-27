Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ExeKiller, Paradark Studio

505 Games To Officially Publish Retro-Futuristic FPS ExeKiller

The new first-person shooter title ExeKiller has found a publisher, as 505 Games have signed on to release the game, but no date has been set

Article Summary 505 Games will officially publish ExeKiller, the retro-futuristic FPS from Paradark Studio, with no release date yet.

ExeKiller is a single-player western shooter set in a post-apocalyptic America of scarcity, tech, and survival.

Players control bounty hunter Denzel Fenix, using combat, stealth, hacking, and dialogue to shape each contract.

Choices drive ExeKiller’s story, relationships, and outcomes, with exploration and investigation key to every hunt.

Paradark Studio announced that they have a publisher for their upcoming game, ExeKiller, as 505 Studios will take on publishing duties. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a single-player action-adventure retro-futuristic western FPS title where your choices affect the narrative before you in ways you cannot predict. The game takes place in a dystopian alternate reality world, where a massive catastrophe nearly wiped out all of humanity, and now we're just trying to survive the aftermath. The game has no release window yet, so we're basically on standby until the next update.

505 Games To Officially Publish Retro-Futuristic FPS ExeKiller

Set in a post-apocalyptic America, where futuristic technology collides with a desertified world in despair, the player takes the role of bounty hunter, Denzel Fenix, the eponymous ExeKiller, and invites players into a world shaped by scarcity, survival, and difficult decisions. Through exploration, combat, investigation, and dialogue, players will forge their own path across a harsh and unpredictable frontier. In ExeKiller, every choice carries weight. Players will encounter a cast of memorable characters, navigate morally complex situations, and uncover mysteries hidden beneath a world where advanced technology and frontier justice coexist. Decisions made throughout the journey will influence relationships, outcomes, and the fate of those who inhabit this fractured landscape.

A World That Reacts To You: ExeKiller's map opens gradually as the story unfolds — new regions, new weapons, new story options. The Appaloosa, your hovercar, is an essential companion across the wasteland, key to exploration and to life as a bounty hunter hunting down targets across a harsh world.

ExeKiller's map opens gradually as the story unfolds — new regions, new weapons, new story options. The Appaloosa, your hovercar, is an essential companion across the wasteland, key to exploration and to life as a bounty hunter hunting down targets across a harsh world. Where The '70s Meets The Apocalypse: a retro-futuristic world drenched in warm oranges and dusty browns, where analog-era aesthetics collide with post-apocalyptic decay. A fully diegetic HUD keeps you inside the experience — no interface noise, just atmosphere.

a retro-futuristic world drenched in warm oranges and dusty browns, where analog-era aesthetics collide with post-apocalyptic decay. A fully diegetic HUD keeps you inside the experience — no interface noise, just atmosphere. Every Contract Tells a Story: as a licensed bounty hunter, every job starts with a contract: a name, a bounty, and a target to study and reach. Track your mark across the wasteland, investigate crime scenes, gather clues, and use Cybervision to piece together what happened before you ever pull the trigger. Investigation is at the heart of the ExeKiller experience, turning every hunt into a mystery to unravel before it becomes a fight.

as a licensed bounty hunter, every job starts with a contract: a name, a bounty, and a target to study and reach. Track your mark across the wasteland, investigate crime scenes, gather clues, and use Cybervision to piece together what happened before you ever pull the trigger. Investigation is at the heart of the ExeKiller experience, turning every hunt into a mystery to unravel before it becomes a fight. Your Choices, Your Consequences: Approach encounters on your terms — combine combat, stealth, hacking, and persuasion to suit your style. You are free to choose your path, dealing with your targets and bounties. Spare or kill, obey or betray, take the money or leave it – your decisions may have a meaningful impact. Most consequences won't reveal themselves immediately, but they will catch up with you, shaping the path ahead and the world around you.

Approach encounters on your terms — combine combat, stealth, hacking, and persuasion to suit your style. You are free to choose your path, dealing with your targets and bounties. Spare or kill, obey or betray, take the money or leave it – your decisions may have a meaningful impact. Most consequences won't reveal themselves immediately, but they will catch up with you, shaping the path ahead and the world around you. Nothing Stops the Pace: Talk while you drive. Negotiate while you shoot. ExeKiller's real-time dialogue system never pulls you out of the action — and the right words can unlock solutions no amount of firepower can.

Talk while you drive. Negotiate while you shoot. ExeKiller's real-time dialogue system never pulls you out of the action — and the right words can unlock solutions no amount of firepower can. Progression Without the Grind: No XP bars, no level caps. Power comes from the mods, augments, and tech you choose to equip. Quest rewards expand your arsenal and open new tactical possibilities — growth that feels earned, not counted.

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