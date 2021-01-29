7-Eleven & Sony Hold An Overnight PS5 Gaming Contest

Sony has partnered up with 7-Eleven for a new contest offering the ultimate overnight gaming experience with the PS5. The retailer is giving two consumers all-access to a brand new 7-Eleven store before it opens to the public, all with the purpose of gaming on a couple of PS5 consoles with snacks at your disposal. The store location is in Dallas at one of 7-Eleven's Evolution Stores that is yet to be open to the public, as they are essentially starting to remodel themselves. The full details of what you'll have access to are below, as the entire thing is being booked through Airbnb. If you'd like to enter this contest, you can check out the full list of rules here, with he main caveat to all this being that you must be 18+.

Each night, two gamers from the same household who booked the experience through Airbnb will enjoy a private gaming paradise in a completely decked out, never-been-shopped-in 7-Eleven Evolution Store. The store will be completely transformed into a plush futuristic gaming palace, complete with: A game pod featuring a big screen TV, luxury loungers and DualSense controllers

An exclusive one-hour Twitch streaming session with popular gamer and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr

One of the most coveted items of the year, the PlayStation 5 console, along with favorite accessories and games

5 console, along with favorite accessories and games Access to 7-Eleven drinks and snacks in the latest 7-Eleven Evolution Store, including a Slurpe e drink station, Laredo Taco Company tacos and other favorites such as Red Bull , MTN DEW and Doritos. The store is one of six across the nation and serves as an experiential testing ground where customers can try 7-Eleven's latest innovations in a revolutionary store format