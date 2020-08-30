9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Makes Its Debut During Gamescom 2020

Buka Entertainment and Koch Media revealed their new beat 'em up action game 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin during Gamescom 2020. Developed by Sobaka Studio, the developers are calling this the "true rebirth" of the beat 'em up genre. You will play as a Chinese fisherman named Wei Cheng who is on a quest to avenge the death of his friends and family, all of whom were slaughtered in a pirate raid of his peaceful village. Will you be able to fulfill your quest for vengeance? The game will be released on October 16th, 2020 for all three major consoles and PC. We got more details for you below along with the trailer to check out.

9 Monkeys Of Shaolin marks a true rebirth of the iconic beat-em-up genre in the vein of old school arcade games. If you had fun playing beat-em-up videogames for hours as a kid, crushing foes left and right, then this new title from the creators of hardcore brawler REDEEMER is definitely for you. Playing as the simple fisherman, Wei Cheng, you must avenge the death of your friends and family who were slaughtered during a pirate raid of your peaceful village. The game's main villain is quite a tough nut to crack as he knows the basics of ancient martial arts only mastered by legendary Shaolin monks. Get your trusty battle staff ready for a challenging adventure in Medieval China and for merciless fights with hordes of various enemies. Action-packed battles, user friendly controls and incredible atmosphere of great kung-fu movies of the 1970s – all this makes 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin a perfect choice for every true fan of hardcore brawlers. 3 unique fighting styles – Fight on earth, in the air, or use mysterious magic seals. Combine these elements to defeat every enemy in your way.

Captivating narrative – Discover the fascinating story of Wei Cheng and follow him as he rises from a simple fisherman to the master of Shaolin martial arts.

Stunning visual style – Unique combination of historical and mystical elements gives you an exciting experience from every scene appears on screen.

Extensive character development system – You learn multiple paths to victory as you discover various unlockable perks, items and fighting styles.

More than 25 different levels – Chinese villages, pirate ship, Buddhist monasteries, Japanese mansions, ancient ruins and many more.

Co-op play – Invite your friend to help you fight through growing waves of enemies and complete the game together.