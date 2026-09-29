Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen, Adder Stone Games, TTRPG

A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen TTRPG Has Been Released

A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen, the third volume of the Avallen TTRPG trilogy, has been released by Adder Stone Games and Modiphius Entertainment

Article Summary A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen is out now, completing the Avallen TTRPG trilogy from Adder Stone Games and Modiphius.

The 238-page hardback expands Avallen with Celtic-inspired lore, new character options, artifacts, creatures, and Faerie Courts.

Compatible with Legends of Avallen and 5th Edition, the sourcebook adds Fae Blessings, clan feats, and Faerie Tricks.

Set in an Iron Age world shaped by Roman Britain and faerie myth, A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen deepens the setting.

Adder Stone Games and Modiphius Entertainment have released A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen, which serves as the third volume of their Avallen trilogy. The book serves as a must-own for the TTRPG, as it comes with rich lore and storytelling with threads of Iron Age, Celtic, and faerie themes spread throughout to really bring that fantasy edge to Avallen. You can read mroe below as the book is available in their shop for about $34, alongside the rest of the books and items for the series.

A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen

Inspired by British Celtic history and mythology, the new 238-page hardback sourcebook expands the award-nominated setting with new character options, adventure locations, legendary artifacts, folkloric creatures, and the mysterious Faerie Courts. The book is compatible with their own Legends of Avallen roleplaying game as well as 5th Edition and its 2024 release.

Set in a grounded Iron Age land inspired by Roman-occupied Britain, coupled with the Celtic folklore of the British Isles, the Avallen setting offers players a fantasy world where ambitious clans, invading empires, and the unpredictable powers of the Otherworld collide. A Faeseeker's Guide to Avallen delves deeper into that setting, uncovering the secrets of Avallen's clans and its faerie folk.

Players become Faseekers by earning the favor of the five whimsical Faerie Courts, unlocking unique Fae Blessings regardless of their chosen class. Alongside new Avallen clan origin feats and tarot-inspired Faerie Tricks to inflict on those who cross the fae, the sourcebook provides extensive tools for creating original adventures. These include richly detailed locations, rarity-ranked lore discoveries, magnificent creatures with unique vulnerabilities, and legendary relics whose powers are gradually revealed through play.

This release completes the Avallen collection. It joins the original Legends of Avallen core rulebook (2022), with its creative card-based system that encourages teamwork and story, alongside the ENNIE Award-nominated, epic fifteen-part campaign book, Against the Faerie Queene (2024). Together, the trilogy offers a complete Celtic fantasy role-playing experience rooted in the myths and history of the Iron Age.

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