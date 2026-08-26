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A Full Rundown Of The Future Games Show: Gamescom 2026 Edition

Over 70 games were crammed into two hours of the Future Games Show: Gamescom 2026 Edition, which is just too many games to watch.

Article Summary Future Games Show: Gamescom 2026 packed 70-plus trailers into two hours, with standout reveals buried in a bloated format.

Major world premieres included Wolcen II, Greak 2, PixelJunk Monsters 3, DNA Nemesis, and Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern.

Big updates hit Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, The Sinking City 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2.

The full Future Games Show roundup covers release dates, new gameplay, early access plans, demos, and 2027 launch windows.

Not to be outdone by Opening Night Live, the Future Games Show: Gamescom 2026 Edition livestream happened today, and it was very unnecessary. The show crammed in over 70 video game commercials into two hours, and left us wondering why this one needed to happen in the first place. A lot of the titles were either still in development, had no launch for months, or were revealed in the previous livestream. The World Premiere titles were fine, but this could have been a one-hour show, and even that probably would have been too much. We have the rundown from the organizers of all 70+ titles shown off during the event.

Everything Showcased During The Future Games Show: Gamescom 2026 Livestream

Worms Galactic Tactics

The Future Games Show at gamescom began with Worms Galactic Tactics, a spinoff entry in the slapstick turn-based strategy series. It's coming to PC and consoles in 2027, and the trailer also revealed that a brand-new mainline Worms game is in development.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Director Satoru Nihei provided a closer look at the Lion Dogs, a gameplay element from Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and premiered an all-new cinematic trailer for Capcom's fast-approaching samurai action game. Coming to PC and consoles on September 4.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival

A new gameplay trailer for sidescrolling brawler The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival focused on the unlockable character, Negan, and his trusty weapon Lucille. Coming to PC and consoles on September 18.

DIOXIDE

Byte Barrel Entertainment shared a new gameplay trailer for DIOXIDE, a soulslike FPS set in a world ravaged by industrial decay. Coming soon to PC.

Wolcen II

A world premiere trailer provided the first look at Wolcen II. It's a sequel to the fan-favorite dark fantasy action RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem – and it's launching into early access in 2027.

A Short Quest

A nostalgic dungeon crawler built by a small team. The new trailer gave an overview of the challenging combat and hand-crafted RPG systems. Coming soon to Steam, with a playtest available now.

CLUTCH

Maverick Games Creative Director, Mike Brown gave us a closer look at the studio's cinematic open-world driving game, CLUTCH, where you tear up the French Riviera. Coming to PC and consoles in spring 2027.

Greak 2: Alliance of the Storms

A world premiere trailer revealed Greak 2: Alliance of the Storms, a stunning cooperative metroidvania set in a land of parallel dimensions. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse

A new gameplay trailer for Serious Sam Shatterverse provided a chaotic glimpse at this roguelite shooter set in the Serious Sam universe, where you play as a crew of multiversal heroes. Coming to PC and consoles on August 31, 2026.

Graveyard Keeper 2

A satirical trailer for Graveyard Keeper 2 offered a cheeky overview of this 'cozy' life simulator, where you manage a medieval cemetery. Coming to PC and consoles on September 22.

JOIN US

An eerie trailer for JOIN US provided a window into its chaotic world, where you conjure a cult with your friends and pray to the ancient ones. The co-operative survival game is coming to PC and consoles in March 2027.

SPINE – This is Gun Fu

Developers Nekki shared a new trailer for the studio's kinetic cyberpunk shooter, SPINE. As well as introducing viewers to the game's story, we also got a taste of the game's intense gun-fu encounters. Coming to PC and consoles in Spring 2027.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Fuse Games gave an exclusive interview digging into Star Wars: Galactic Racer, the studio's run-based racing game where you control pod racers and land speeders. Coming to PC and consoles on October 6.

Alkimya: House of Wisdom

A world-premiere trailer revealed Alkimya: House of Wisdom, an alchemical action-adventure game with a stunning, realistic art style. Coming soon to PC and PlayStation.

Trees Hate You

Trees Hate You is an unpredictable rage game where you avoid all manner of pesky flora, and this new trailer revealed it will launch on November 16, 2026.

Bye Bye Bonnie

A world premiere trailer revealed the next game from Brainwash Gang, Bye Bye Bonnie. A co-operative golfing adventure with an adorable hand-drawn art style. Coming soon to PC.

Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine is a flat-screen remake of the beloved VR zombie shooter. A new trailer showcased split-screen co-operative gameplay from this sun-soaked apocalypse shooter. Coming soon to PC.

Construction Simulator: Evolution

Construction Simulator: Evolution allows players to take control of numerous licensed vehicles in a holistic, hyperrealistic construction playground. A new trailer provided a closer look at the wall-smashing action. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

Hieronymus

Surreal shooter Hieronymus unveiled a new trailer, offering a window into its grotesque historical world, which, as the name suggests, draws inspiration from the imaginative works of Hieronymus Bosch. Coming soon to PC.

PixelJunk Monsters 3

A world premiere trailer revealed PixelJunk Monsters 3, the third entry in Q-Games' beloved Tiki Tower Defence series. It's coming soon, and you can sign up for the private playtest on Steam, which kicks off on September 4.

AION 2

Developers NC took us behind the curtain for an overview of AION 2, the Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG where the sky is your battlefield. There's a launch-scale test held on September 17 and 18 next month, ahead of the game's October 5 launch on PC.

Star Trek: Outposts Unknown

Magic Fuel Games dropped by the gamescom showcase to reveal that the studio's Starfleet city builder, Star Trek: Outposts Unknown, would be boldly launching onto PC this October 20.

WARDOGS

All-out warfare FPS WARDOGS made an explosive appearance at this year's gamescom showcase. Developers BULKHEAD revealed more gameplay, and reaffirmed that the tactical military FPS is launching into early access on September 10.

The Journey Home

A new trailer for The Journey Home, an atmospheric platformer written by bestselling author Sophie Leigh-Robbins, Coming soon to PC, with a demo available now on Steam.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Early access shopkeeper RPG Moonlighter reaches 1.0 soon, and to mark the occasion, Digital Sun shared a charming gameplay trailer during the gamescom showcase – the 1.0 update drops on September 2 for PC and consoles.

Everwind

First-person multiplayer survival game Everwind is out now on PC, but, as revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom, it's also coming to consoles in 2027.

Sword Sage: Awakening

Sword Sage: Awakening is an action RPG steeped in Chinese myth that features an adorable Red Panda companion. A new trailer provided a closer look at its fast-paced combat. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

The Sinking City 2

Lovecraftian survival horror adventure The Sinking City 2 is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox – but it's also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, as revealed during the show.

Tides of Annihilation

An exclusive interview with Eclipse Glow Games revealed more about Tides of Annihilation, the studio's Arthurian action-adventure game, set in a fractured contemporary London. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

We Were Here Tomorrow

We Were Here Tomorrow is the latest entry in Total Mayhem Games' series of asymmetrical co-operative adventures. During the show, it was revealed that it's coming to PC and consoles in October 2026.

Guns of Eschaton

Guns of Eschaton is a soulslike shooter set in a world developed by legendary Art Director Viktor Antonov, the creative mind behind Dishonoured's Dunwall and Half-Life 2's City 17. A new trailer revealed a closer look at its apocalyptic Western world. Coming to PC and consoles later this year.

Hillthorn

Card-based detective game Hillthorn got a brand-new gameplay trailer during the show, providing a taste of its overarching mysteries. Coming to PC and consoles in November, with a demo available now on Steam.

Breakaway Hockey League

Journey To The Savage Planet developers Raccoon Logic revealed Breakaway Hockey League, a skill-based 4v4 hockey game with non-stop highlight reel plays. Coming soon to PC.

DNA Nemesis

A world-premiere trailer revealed DNA Nemesis, a third-person sci-fi shooter with animal-headed protagonists. Coming to PC in December 2026.

Gallipoli

Blackmill Games shared the launch trailer for its WW1 shooter Gallipoli. It's a hyperrealistic military FPS where you brave the Ottoman Fronts. Out now on PC and console.

Police Simulator

A world-premiere trailer for Police Simulator revealed Astragon Entertainment's beat-cop game, in which you chase down criminals in the fictitious city of Faremont. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

Nailcrown

A new gameplay trailer for the dark fantasy boomer shooter Nailcrown aired during the show, revealing more gameplay from this high-velocity gorefest. Coming soon to PC.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Asobo Studio shared the launch trailer for the latest action-adventure in the Plague Tale series – Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. Out tomorrow, August 27, for PC and consoles.

Exterminauts

Vincent Regimbald from Behaviour Interactive dropped by to talk more about Exterminauts, the studio's alien pest control shooter, where players complete work orders with friends in tow. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

Mr. Records

Rhythm platformer Mr. Records received a new trailer during the show, drawing us into its mesmerising cartoon world. Coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Last Ditch Effort

A world premiere trailer revealed Last Ditch Effort, a dark anime brawler with jaw-dropping pixel art. It's coming to PC in 2027.

Into the Wind

Robin from Bloom & Gloom Games delivered an overview of Into the Wind during the show. It's a delivery-focused life simulator where you pilot a sentient flying motorcycle. Coming soon to PC, with a playtest sign up on the game's Steam page.

Kingdom III: Rising Realms

A world premiere trailer revealed Kingdom III: Rising Realms, a brand new entry in Raw Fury's beloved series of pixel art strategy games. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern

Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern was revealed during the show. It's a fantasy life simulator where you cater for heroes in a cosy tavern. Coming to PC in early 2027.

No Law

The Ascent developers Neon Giant popped up during the Future Games Show at gamescom to dig into the studio's new game, No Law. It's a first-person cyberpunk revenge thriller, coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster

A new gameplay trailer revealed how players will rise through the ranks of ratmen as a sneaky little Skaven in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster. Coming to PC and consoles in 2027.

Ritual Tides

Vertpaint put together a skin-crawling trailer for its Lovecraftian horror game Ritual Tides, which takes place on a remote British island. It's coming later this year.

Escape from Playtime

A world premiere trailer for Escape from Playtime acted as the grand finale for the Future Games Show at gamescom. It's a co-operative survival horror game inside the Poppy Playtime universe, where you play as a crew of misfit toys. Coming soon to PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2

40K boomer shooter Boltgun 2 got a new trailer during FGS Live from gamescom, which revealed a musical collaboration with DOOM legend Mick Gordon, and the news that it's coming to PC and consoles on October 14.

Blackwood

Blackwood is an action-adventure game where you run a DVD store and lead a double life as a ruthless assassin. A release date trailer revealed that the first act is coming to Steam on September 16.

Crimson Moon

A new gameplay trailer for Crimson Moon brought viewers into its blood-soaked fantasy world, where you annihilate demons as a human-angel hybrid. Coming to PC on September 1.

Rivage

An intricate puzzle adventure set aboard an immersive space station, Rivage has you repairing systems and mechanisms to unravel a carefully woven mystery. Coming to PC and consoles on September 22, 2026.

Tempus Vitae

Time travel shooter Tempus Vitae got a brand new gameplay trailer during FGS Live From gamescom. It's a science-fiction metroidvania where you unravel the mysteries of a doomed space station. Coming soon to PC and consoles.

Neon Abyss 2

A hectic new trailer for the shooter roguelike Neon Abyss 2 introduced viewers to the sequel's penchant for maximum carnage. Enter the abyss when it launches out of early access in Fall 2026 for PC and consoles.

Matelotes

A world-premiere trailer revealed Matelotes, a delightful game in which you explore islands aboard a cartoon longship and resolve crises and squabbles. Coming to Steam Early Access in 2027.

TANUKI: Pon's Summer

A new gameplay trailer for this life simulator, where you play as a friendly Tanuki who delivers parcels on his BMX and interacts with the inhabitants of a quirky Japanese town. Coming soon to PC and consoles, with a demo available now on Steam.

Night Plane

Flight attendant horror game Night Plane got a new trailer during FGS Live From gamescom, providing an airplane window into the game's doomed in-flight scenario. Coming to PC in Fall 2026, with a demo available now on Steam.

Haunted Paws

Haunted Paws is a canine co-op game where you play as a pair of pups, and this new trailer offered more gameplay, alongside the news that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Sweetheart

A world premiere trailer revealed Sweetheart, a horror game wrapped in a love story that bills itself as a terrifying breakup simulator. Coming to PC in 2027.

We Are So Cooked

A new trailer revealed that the absurdist stealth game We Are So Cooked is coming to Steam on October 15. It's a 1-4 player co-op game where you improvise to smuggle a dead body out of a hotel room with your friends.

Amphibian

JARCORP Interactive revealed Amphibian during FGS Live From gamescom. It's a frog-led, hand-drawn tactical RPG for fans of classic console adventures, and it's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Prospera

A world-premiere trailer revealed Prospera, an open-world city-building simulator from Toplitz Productions in which you build a bustling industrial town and live in it, too. Coming soon to PC.

APART

TurnKey Games shared a brand-new gameplay trailer for APART, the studio's atmospheric platformer where you play as a zombie child and their severed arm companion. Coming to PC on October 9, 2026.

Medieval Dynasty

Medieval Dynasty is a beloved open-world survival game, and Toplitz Productions shared a new trailer for its upcoming DLC, The Backwood. The Backwood is an untamed map that serves as a sandbox canvas for campaigns. Coming to PC and consoles in early 2027

Vikings Dynasty

A gameplay trailer for Vikings Dynasty provided a glimpse into the game's Norse world, where you protect your community as a Jarl and explore the surrounding Fjords. Coming soon to PC.

Young Suns

The Jupiter-set life sim Young Suns received a new trailer during the show. This four-player co-op game lets you decorate your own custom spaceship, explore planetoids and improve the lives of space station citizens. The 1.0 update is coming to Xbox on August 31, with the game landing on Steam in late 2026.

Nivalis Nights

Ion Lands shared a new trailer for Nivalis Nights, the studio's cyberpunk slice-of-life simulator where you manage businesses and forge meaningful connections under neon lights. It's coming to PC on September 29, 2026.

Aloft

Co-op sandbox survival game Aloft aired a new trailer revealing more about the game's upcoming Discovery & Ancestry update. It's out now on Steam, so you can let your curiosity guide your travels across the game's gorgeous floating islands.

Hoarder

Eerie cleaning simulator Hoarder got a release date trailer during the show. This atmospheric submarine-salvage adventure – which starts out looking like a normal decluttering job – is coming in 2027.

Afterworld

Paradox dropped by the show for an interview about Afterworld, the studio's latest grand strategy game. It's a settlement-raising adventure set in a post-apocalyptic America replete with dangerous factions you have to manage through diplomacy. Coming soon to PC.

Shoe It All!

A hilarious physics game about the delight of launching your shoes received a release date trailer during FGS Live from gamescom. Shoe It All! features plenty of skill-checking levels and absurd scenarios, and it's coming to PC and consoles on September 3, 2026.

Wanderburg

Wanderburg is a medieval roguelike where you pilot a modular castle on wheels to pillage and consume your surroundings. Grow in size and master unpredictable loadouts when it launches into early access on Steam this September 8.

Black Walls

Magic Van Games rounded out the FGS Live From gamescom with a haunting trailer for Black Walls. It's a liminal psychological horror odyssey where you play as an isolated astronaut exploring a dark, unpredictable maze. Coming to PC in 2027.

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