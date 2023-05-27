Abyssals Confirms Appearance For June's Steam Next Fest Shiro Unlimited confirmed this week they have a new game coming to the next Steam Next Fest with a free demo of Abyssals.

Indie game developer OverPowered Team and publisher Shiro Unlimited revealed they will be bringing their new game Abyssals to June's Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen this game yet, you'll be tasked with trying to rebuild a civilization after a catastrophic disaster, only in this game, you'll be doing it underwater as the surface of the Earth has been deemed uninhabitable. You'll need to establish a colony deep under the sea of a remote ocean planet known as Abyss-62e. Catchy name, that one! You'll set up your base, create resources, explore what is essentially an uncharted alien world, and construct a sustainable settlement to save what's left of humanity. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will get a free demo on June 2nd.

"In the wake of Earth's devastation, Humanity sent various expeditions to Abyss-62e, a newly discovered ocean class planet and the only hospitable one within its reach. The objective of the Abyssal Colonization Project was to lay the foundations of a new Human civilization. However, it quickly became apparent that this was not the underwater heaven we expected it to be. The planet's atmosphere is not only toxic, but it's almost impenetrable for the rays that power Abyss-62e's strangely rich ecosystem. The colony soon realized that the fauna here developed even without light, some in unpredictable and atrocious ways. Beware, they lurk in the darkness, beyond our beacons' reach."

"As the last bastion of human society, settle in the depths and create a strong light and oxygen infrastructure to survive. Improve your energy sources and optimize your consumption. Research and explore the environment to make the best out of the local resources and upgrade your technology. Learn to mine, harvest, and fish on Abyss-62e. Expand and grow your new-founded colony in the depths while keeping humankind off the dangerous darkness. Survival is at stake."

