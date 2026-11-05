Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Basketball Classics, Get That Acclaim Six, GRIDbeat!, Ground Zero Hero, Katanaut, Pixel Washer, The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

Acclaim Releases Its Own "GTA VI" Pack Of Games This Week

Acclaim has decided to jump on the Grand Theft Auto VI bandwagon with its own special "GTA VI" release that's out this week.

Article Summary Acclaim launches the Get That Acclaim Six bundle on Steam this week, a playful GTA VI-inspired pack of six games.

The Acclaim bundle includes Pixel Washer, Katanaut, GRIDbeat!, Ground Zero Hero, The Prisoning, and Basketball Classics.

Acclaim pitches the collection as a budget-friendly alternative, offering six playable titles instead of a single pricey release.

From roguelike action and rhythm dungeon crawling to arcade basketball, Acclaim packs variety into one Steam bundle.

Acclaim decided to do a little smart marketing this week by jumping on the Grand Theft Auto VI bandwagon with a "GTA VI" release of their own. The company has released the Get That Acclaim Six bundle, putting together six of its latest titles into a single package, meant for those who have no intention of playing GTA VI, or maybe to give you options when you need a break. The collection includes Pixel Washer, Basketball Classics, Katanaut, GRIDbeat!, Ground Zero Hero, and The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest. You can read the finer details below, as the pack is available right now on Steam.

Acclaim Releases The Get That Acclaim Six Bundle

Why settle for one game when you can get six for less than a triple-A release? The bundle spans the full range of Acclaim's catalog; it offers action-packed cosmic horror, rhythm-driven dungeon-delving, mutated horde survival, backboard-busting arcade sports, a surreally comedic microvania, and the oddly satisfying business of blasting grime off a world that desperately needs a good scrub.

Sure, another six might eventually show up, but why wait years and empty your wallet for the privilege? Get That Acclaim Six delivers six fantastic games you can actually play right now, without breaking the bank. No delays, no decade-long wait, and absolutely no second mortgage required. Just six games, one wallet-friendly package, and enough time to keep you playing long after the sun has set. Why wait for months when you can Get That Acclaim Six on Steam right now?

Pixel Washer – The cozy, retro-inspired power-washing sim starring Pigxel, a pig with a power washer and a mission to blast a grimy town back to a pixel-perfect shine.

– The cozy, retro-inspired power-washing sim starring Pigxel, a pig with a power washer and a mission to blast a grimy town back to a pixel-perfect shine. Katanaut – Wield your razor-sharp katana to slice and dice your way through a space station infested with cosmic horrors in this bloody roguelike adventure.

– Wield your razor-sharp katana to slice and dice your way through a space station infested with cosmic horrors in this bloody roguelike adventure. GRIDbeat! – Move to the beat to hack your way into the most heavily fortified corporate network to ever exist. Steal data, outwit deadly defenses, and groove to a pumping soundtrack in this rhythm-based dungeon crawler.

– Move to the beat to hack your way into the most heavily fortified corporate network to ever exist. Steal data, outwit deadly defenses, and groove to a pumping soundtrack in this rhythm-based dungeon crawler. Ground Zero Hero – Explore the wasteland, crunch on candy, and harvest the glowing guts of your enemies to evolve into the ultimate freak in this over-the-top autoshooter.

– Explore the wasteland, crunch on candy, and harvest the glowing guts of your enemies to evolve into the ultimate freak in this over-the-top autoshooter. The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest – After a psychologist visit goes horribly wrong, you find yourself trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout in a surreal microvania.

– After a psychologist visit goes horribly wrong, you find yourself trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout in a surreal microvania. Basketball Classics – Take it to the court in sweaty, backboard-breaking 5-on-5 hoops in this love letter to the classic arcade sports games of the 8-bit era.

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