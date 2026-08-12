Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pixel Washer, Valadria

Acclaim Releases New Gameplay Trailer For Pixel Washer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Acclaim's next game, Pixel Washer, as you play a small piggy who got a sweet cleaning gig.

Acclaim has dropped a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming cozy washing game, Pixel Washer, featuring a piggy. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game has you playing as a small pig who has taken up the job of power washing everything in his small town to make money and beautify the place. Developed by Valadria, you'll have the chance to get upgrades and other enhancements to do a better job, but there's no real pressure since its as cozy as things can get. Enjopy the trailer as the game has a free demo available on Steam, but no formal release date planned yet.

This Little Piggy Got a Job in Pixel Washer

In Pixel Washer, step into the hooves of Pigxel, a plucky pig armed with a powerful power washer, tasked with cleaning up a messy town. Wielding your trusty washer, you'll spray your way through a variety of exciting challenges, from hosing down stunning pixel art masterpieces in a filthy museum to transforming a muddy pigsty into a shimmering pixelated paradise and more. With satisfying spray-and-play gameplay, clever mini-games to test your power-washing skills, and light business sim elements as you upgrade your equipment to take on even dirtier jobs and grow your business empire, Pixel Washer aims to be a splash of nostalgic fun for gamers old and young. Earn coins as you clean and invest them into bigger, better equipment. More pressure, wider spray, longer range. Perfect against Tar, Slime, Muck or even Snow. Your washer grows as powerful as your ambition. From muddy farmyards to grimy city streets, each level is a charming new world to uncover. The dirtier it looks, the more satisfying it is to restore.









Every scrub reveals something beautiful. Peel back the filth to expose gorgeous pixel art bursting with color. Cleaning has never looked this good. Blast through a sprawling hedge maze hiding a grand mansion at its heart, or wash away the grime covering face-down cards to solve a memory puzzle. The dirtier the job, the better the surprise. You're not just any power washer, you're an adorable piggy on a mission. Waddle through each level, hose in trotter, making friends on the way. Bring this town back to its former glory. Levels offer gorgeous sprites and playful mechanics.

Light puzzles and interactive secrets encourage exploration and discovery through interactive storytelling.

Campaign mode features a light business simulation.

Spray your way through a world saturated in cozy pixel art.

Full Steam Deck support allows you to bring a retro world to a pristine shine while on the go.

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