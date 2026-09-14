Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ace combat, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Project Aces

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Releases Official Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, as the game is still set to be released on October 2.

Article Summary Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve gets an official story trailer, spotlighting the war to retake the Federation of Central Usea.

The campaign follows a false legend turned real ace as you fight Sotoa’s invasion from the deck of the carrier Endurance.

Bandai Namco and Project Aces promise multiple story perspectives, hard choices, squad bonds, and cinematic first-person scenes.

Ace Combat 8 launches October 2 on PC and consoles, with arcade-style dogfights, powerful weapons, and dynamic skies.

Bandai Namco and developer Project Aces released a brand-new trailer for Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, giving us a better look at the story for this entry. The trailer focuses on the events surrounding the conflict to reclaim the Federation of Central Usea from the Republic of Sotoa, while the game will tell the story from multiple angles and let you experience the battle as it unfolds. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is still set to be released on PC and consoles on October 2.

Experience The Conflict in Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

You're a fighter pilot, adrift at sea in a rescue boat until the outdated aircraft carrier, Endurance, pulls you aboard. Your homeland's navy is shattered. The aging vessel, its decks crowded with refugees, has already retreated far from the front lines. July 2029: The Federation of Central Usea (FCU) has fallen under a lightning invasion by the Republic of Sotoa. Most of the nation is occupied, the military is scattered, and the Endurance is just one fragment of what remains. On this ship, you're given a single name: "Wings of Theve". A legendary ace, a symbol of hope, a name tied to Theve, the FCU capital. But that legend was a lie; it was a story made to keep morale alive. Now, you must carry that name and take to the skies again. With three new comrades at your side, fight to reclaim your lost homeland.

Soar through the skies and rise above every challenge to earn your place among the elite. Engage in intense aerial combat to dominate the battlefield with powerful weapons. Experience a breathtaking campaign filled with high-stakes missions, hard choices, and deep squad connections. Step into the cockpit and take flight as an elite pilot across stunning skies. Enter intense dogfights, eliminate threats, and rise through gripping missions to earn your wings.

Campaign Mode showcases stunning visuals with dynamic multi-layered cloudscapes that capture the majesty of living skies. Feel the rush of a fast-paced arcade-style gameplay and deploy powerful weapons to dominate the battlefield. Beyond the chaos in the air, breathtaking first-person scenes reveal your pilot's story through breathtaking cinematics. Experience the pressure of command, the weight of decisions, and the bonds forged in battle. Between missions, bond with your squad members, rise to meet adversity, and prove yourself as a true ace.

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