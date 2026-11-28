Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve – Season 2 Launches December 1

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve dropped new details about what's coming to the game as part of Season 2's content and Ace Pass

Article Summary Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve launches Season 2 on December 1 with a new Ace Pass, aircraft, cosmetics, and missions.

Ace Combat 8 Season 2 adds Co-Op Warfare Kaninfot Valley and Ace Combat 7's Co-Op Assault Anchorhead Bay.

Ace Combat 8 players can unlock the X-40 Nightmare at the new Captain rank, while Premium Ace Pass adds Mihaly's jet.

Ace Combat 8 Season 2 also brings limited-time events, bonus drops, and a Live Music Fest 2026 on December 23-24.

Bandai Namco revealed some of the new content coming to Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, with Season 2 set for release on December 1. Along with a new Ace Pass (if you want to pay extra money in-game), you'll see a number of new cosmetics, some new plane options, and some missions from Ace Combat 7. You can check out the finer details below, along with the trailer above showing it off.

Season 2 of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Arrives on December 1

The Season 2 Update will add new content to Ace Combat Online, including new aircraft, additional customization options, challenges, brand-new missions, and a new Ace Pass. Additionally, players who purchase the Premium Ace Pass will unlock the Mihaly A. Shilage aircraft, which famously appeared in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and was piloted by the "King of the Skies."

Free updates will also be included in this Season 2 Update. Players can expect two new missions joining the rotation, with "Co-Op Warfare Kaninfot Valley," a brand-new map, and "Co-Op Assault Anchorhead Bay," which appeared in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Additionally, the X-40 Nightmare aircraft can also be obtained after unlocking the new Pilot rank, Captain. Players can also participate in new time-limited events, including but not limited to Emergency Sorties, Ace Combat Infinity challenges, XP and ZOLL bonus drops, or aircraft parts drops, providing opportunities to increase progression.

On December 23 and 24, the "Live Music Fest 2026" will be hosted on the Ace Combat Online lobby screen, featuring band arrangements of iconic songs from the Ace Combat series. More info about the schedule will be released at a later date on the official Ace Combat YouTube channel. The Ace Pass 2 will also include new Avatar customization and aircraft skins for players to unlock, with exclusive items reserved for the Premium ACE Pass.

About Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve features a deep, engaging campaign, promising to deliver the most cinematic experience yet in the series. The story puts players in the role of an ace pilot in an emotionally charged story of identity and duty, fighting for the survival of their homeland. Players enter the cockpit under the name Wings of Theve, taking on the role of a legendary ace and becoming the symbol of hope for every citizen in their imperiled nation. Joined by a squadron of three allied pilots, they embark on a flight against all odds to repel the Republic of Sotoa's vicious attack and reclaim their lost homeland.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!