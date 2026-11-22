Posted in: Dotemu, Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Acornia: Mirror Worlds, Splashteam

Acornia: Mirror Worlds Releases Its First Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the game Acornia: Mirror Worlds, as the bake-and-brawl management adventure arrives next year.

Article Summary Acornia: Mirror Worlds got its first official trailer, with Dotemu and The Arcade Crew targeting a 2027 launch.

Splashteam’s bake-and-brawl management adventure follows Alva, a squirrel reopening her family dessert shop.

Players switch between Acornia and the Duramen to serve desserts, gather materials, and battle angry spirits.

Acornia: Mirror Worlds also features dungeon runs, pastry-based combat, 25+ villagers, and seasonal events.

Dotemu and The Arcade Crew recently dropped an all-new trailer for their latest game, Acornia: Mirror Worlds, currently planned for a 2027 launch. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a bake-and-brawl management adventure game developed by Splashteam, in which you play a chipmunk who runs a shop in one dimension, then switches to another to fight off evil creatures. Enjoy the trailer, images, and info here as we wait to find out the game's final release date.

Run a Woodland Business Then Fight Evil in Acornia: Mirror Worlds

Acornia, once a prosperous tree village, now stands in ruins due to the Duramen's influence – a dark mirror dimension teeming with angry spirits. You play as Alva: a determined squirrel returning to Acornia to reopen her family's dessert shop. Traveling in and out of the Duramen, Alva works double-time to restore the village using her formidable cheek pouches: spitting treats on plates…or at a spirit's face! Switch dimensions any time, anywhere, to play both sides of a complementary gameloop: In the light dimension, fill up display cases and plates with mouthwatering desserts – nothing like a sweet treat to brighten up a neighbor's day! In the Duramen dimension, mow down angry spirits with a barrage of weaponized pastries carried in your cheek pouches!

Swallow new recipes and materials in your cheek pouches as you explore the Duramen's dungeons. Scurry across multiple floors, dodge-roll past traps, and shoot enemies down with a relentless stream of pastries until you reach the boss! Run out of ammo? Swallow enemies whole and use them to topple the next! Befriend over 25 unique villagers, each with their own backstory, role, and daily routine in Acornia! Learn more about their personalities and relationship with Alva in their dedicated side quests. Some may visit depending on the season. Enjoy the seasonal events they set up (bug catching, flower decorating, etc.) to unlock seasonal recipes and furniture sets!

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