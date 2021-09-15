Activision Blizzard Employees File NLRB Lawsuit Against The Company

The woes for Activision Blizzard continue as the company's own employees have filed an NLRB lawsuit of their own against the company. In case you haven't been keeping up with the story, it all started when the state of California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing decided to file a lawsuit against the company for having a poor office culture with allegations of sexual misconduct. Since that time, several stories have made their way to the public leading the staff to speak out against the company and its stance on the situation, which eventually lead to a walkout and multiple team members being let go from the company. In the middle of all this, the company started working with a firm called WilmerHale, which has a reputation for breaking up company unions and organized groups of employees that stand against upper management. That decision has lead to the latest lawsuit against Activision Blizzard from its own staffers.

The employees under the banner of ABK Workers Alliance, with support from the Communication Workers of America guild (CWA), have filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The main reasoning behind this is that they are alleging Activision Blizzard has engaged in union-busting and intimidation of employees. ABK posted the entire lawsuit up on Twitter, showing it was filed on September 10th, 2021, along with this message.

If the NLRB rules in our favor, the ruling will be retroactive and we will set a precedent that no worker in the US can be intimidated out of talking about forced arbitration. — ABetterABK (@ABetterABK) September 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Much like the lawsuit the State of California filed, it too has to wind its way through the already massively backed-up California legal system. Right now the turnaround to even be presented in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing, depending on the county you're in and the COVID-19 precautions being taken, is 6-8 months. So depending on how things go and whether or not the backlog can be addressed, the earliest we're probably going to hear more about this particular lawsuit will probably be March 2022. In the meantime, the employees of Activision Blizzard still have to work with upper management in addressing the terms they laid out in resolving many of the issues in the company. Which as of the date we're writing this, they're still working with WilmerHale, so progress on that front may be slow-going for months to come.