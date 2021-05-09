Activision Cuts Ties With Jeff Leach After Misogynistic Comments

Activision has officially cut ties with Jeff Leach after the voice actor voiced misogynistic commentary online. CharlieIntel is reporting that after sexist commentary resurfaced stemming from a series of events made in late 2017, a new push to have him "canceled" started making the rounds again. According to CharlieIntel, they were sent a statement from Activision on the situation, saying that they have ended all working relationships with Leach and officially condemn all of his remarks.

"Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society," Activision says in a new statement. "Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players."

To catch you up a bit on what happened, back in 2017, The Zombi Unicorn was supposed to be a guest on the show Tauntfest, which Leach was also a guest on. As you can see from the clip posted this past week on Twitter, Leach decided to insult her on the show. He was called out over the commentary, but it didn't lead to anything significant happening beyond him being removed from Twitch. In fact, Leach continued working as a voice actor as he became the voice of Ghost in the 2019 relaunch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. The clip following the Tauntfest appearance below is from a livestream he did that is said to be from late 2020, in which he continues to use misogynistic comments toward women in his chat.

Whether or not they're going to cut the character out or if they'll simply revoice him is yet to be determined at this point. As for Leach, he still currently had a platform on Facebook Gaming, but the social streaming platform has yet to comment on the situation.