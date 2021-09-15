Age Of Empires IV Will Be Doing A Stress Test On Friday

Xbox Game Studios and Relic Entertainment will be putting Age Of Empires IV to the test this week with a stress test set for Friday. The test will take place on Steam and the Xbox Insider App hub on PC and will run from 10am PT on September 17th until September 20th at the same time. as you might have guessed, this is going to be a test of all the servers and the game itself ahead of its launch in late October. Unlike other test periods, there's no invite or NDA required to participate, it's an open call for everyone as long as you "pre-sign-up" at the link above. Best of luck to all of you who take part!

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age Of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age Of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.

The past is prologue as you are immersed in a rich historical setting of 8 diverse civilizations across the world from the English to the Chinese to the Delhi Sultanate in your quest for victory. Build cities, manage resources, and lead your troops to battle on land and at sea in 4 distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance. Live the adventures of Joan of Arc in her quest to defeat the English, or command mighty Mongol troops as Genghis Khan in his conquest across Asia. The choice is yours – and every decision you make will determine the outcome of history.

Jump online to compete, cooperate or spectate with up to 7 of your friends in PVP and PVE multiplayer modes. Age Of Empires IV is an inviting experience for new players with a tutorial system that teaches the essence of real-time strategy and a Campaign Story Mode designed for first time players to help achieve easy setup and success, yet is challenging enough for veteran players with new game mechanics, evolved strategies, and combat techniques.