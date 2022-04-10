Aircraft Carrier Survival Will Arrive On PC Next Week

CreativeForge Games and Gambit Games Studio will be releasing their wartime action simulator Aircraft Carrier Survival on PC next week. Now you too can know what it's like trying to run and maintain an AC out in the middle of the ocean during World War II. You will be in charge of setting up squadrons, sending them out, coordinating crew and officers, planning missions, and defending what is essentially a mobile home base out in the water. The game will officially come to Steam on April 20th, 2022. We got more info from the devs here along with the latest trailer.

Aircraft Carrier Survival is a simulator set in World War II in which you take control of the aircraft carrier, its crew, officers and planes as you choose the right equipment, crew, and escort for each mission. Focus on taking the best decisions to survive in a hostile environment in the middle of the ocean. Plan your missions, target your enemies and keep most of your crew safe from attacks. Manage Crew & Officers: Assign a crew and choose what your officers should focus on. Your ship has many stations to man, and proper management will be the key to executing your plan, whether by taking on an enemy directly, sneaking past them, or taking an alternative route to completely avoid contact.

Assign a crew and choose what your officers should focus on. Your ship has many stations to man, and proper management will be the key to executing your plan, whether by taking on an enemy directly, sneaking past them, or taking an alternative route to completely avoid contact. Damage Control: Your damage control teams can handle fire outbreaks, torpedo strikes, hull flooding, enemy bombardment, airstrikes, and suicide attacks from enemy planes, but not all of them at once. Assess which threats need to be dealt with first in order to survive.

Your damage control teams can handle fire outbreaks, torpedo strikes, hull flooding, enemy bombardment, airstrikes, and suicide attacks from enemy planes, but not all of them at once. Assess which threats need to be dealt with first in order to survive. Survive & Fight Back: Use maneuvers, aircraft, anti-aircraft turrets, and whatever else you can to survive the enemy attack. Make sure that any enemy who dares to attack you will end up in the depths of the Pacific.

Use maneuvers, aircraft, anti-aircraft turrets, and whatever else you can to survive the enemy attack. Make sure that any enemy who dares to attack you will end up in the depths of the Pacific. Hard Decisions: Will you risk all lives on the vessel to save the one in need? Do you have what it takes to make a decision on the spot? No matter what, some sacrifices will be necessary and the only source of redemption is victory.

Will you risk all lives on the vessel to save the one in need? Do you have what it takes to make a decision on the spot? No matter what, some sacrifices will be necessary and the only source of redemption is victory. Mission Planning: Use intel collected during recon missions to prepare pilots and aircraft for large operations. Target enemy land bases and even their entire fleets. Identify opponents before choosing attack directions and deciding the sequence of targets and maneuvers.