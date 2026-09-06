Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Airframe Ultra, Akupara Direct, AOKAKI, Bonespire, Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter, Montabi, Rain World, The Darkside Detective

Akupara Games Held Its First Official Akupara Direct Event

Akupara Games held its first multigame livestream presentation, Akupara Direct, showing off several titles currently in the works.

Article Summary Akupara Games marked its 10th anniversary with the first official Akupara Direct, revealing new games and major updates.

Highlights included Bonespire, Airframe Ultra, AOKAKI, and a new The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon case.

Rain World Anthology Edition brings the base game and expansions to PS5, Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions.

Akupara Direct also dated Kumitantei Episode 2 and revealed Working with Montabi, a free desktop companion for PC and Mac.

Akupara Games held its first official games livestream presentation, Akupara Direct, to celebrate its 10th Anniversary and showcase new titles. This is much more than just a string of video game trailers, as the team is showing off what's coming while also celebrating how far they have come as a company. We remember covering some of their earliest titles as they have built themselves up into a home for many a developer to bring their odd and unique games to a bigger audience. We have more info on the official announcement below, as you can watch the full livestream above.

Everything Akupara Games Revealed During The Akupara Direct

Bonespire

The next title from Paul Hart and Lee Williams, the developer duo behind Cryptmaster. Bonespire is a whimsical-dark crafting simulation game where you forge ancient artifacts, brew dubious potions, and decipher ancient scrolls atop your own wizard tower. Recurring visitors arrive to trade, and your choices ripple out to reshape the world below—all seen from your tower window. Coming soon to PC.

Airframe Ultra

The next release from Videocult, the team behind Rain World. Airframe Ultra vibes as a retro combat racer where you make your racer, hop on your airframe (hoverbike), and fight your way through the streets of Megacity West with pipes, chains, katanas, and whatever else you can get your hands on. Online multiplayer racing is only half of it…you can get knocked off your bike, brawl on foot, and steal your friend's ride! Launching November 5th on PC.

Rain World Anthology Edition

Videocult's survival platformer gets its definitive physical release! The Anthology Edition packages the base game with both Downpour and The Watcher expansions, published physically in partnership with Serenity Forge for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch – with a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 edition marking the game's debut on the platform. The Standard Edition ships with an embossed slip cover. The Collector's Edition adds an art book, a knitted Slugcat scarf, a linking keychain, a Shaker standee, a holographic sticker sheet, a soundtrack download card, and a collector's box. Pre-orders open today. The game is ESRB rated E10+.

Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter – Episode 2

The second episode of Mango Factory's Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter, an episodic murder-mystery ADV, arrives on November 12th. Episode 1 launched in April to a current Steam review rating of Very Positive, producing lots of buzz in the Fangan community. Episode 2 arrives in November 2026 on PC.

AOKAKI

Kallisti's Games' debut title, AOKAKI, launches players into a retro, feudal platformer full of insect-inspired characters. With fast, smooth movements, players will dash, pogo, and parry their way across a war-torn land to reclaim it from the clutches of the shogun. Coming to PC in 2027.

The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon – New Case

Spooky Doorway's third entry in the supernatural point-and-click series, The Darkside Detective. The Direct revealed a glimpse into a case involving werewolves and, most terrifying of all, traffic. Arriving in 2027 on PC. A demo is available now.

Montabi – "Working with Montabi" – A Free Desktop Companion, Revealed

A free desktop companion from Mankibo, the team behind Montabi. Place items around your room to attract different Montabi, then watch them visit, idle around your desktop, and stick around for a gentle pat. Discover what draws each one out, uncover rare Legendary Montabi, and complete your Montapedia as you go. Your avatar sits alongside it all, typing away whenever you do. Built-in productivity tools include a to-do list, a Pomodoro timer, and a lo-fi music player, plus gentle affirmations throughout your day. Free to play, coming to PC and Mac in November 2026.

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