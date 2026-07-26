Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Albion Online, Sandbox Interactive

Albion Online Officially Reveals Dragonfire Expansion For August

Albion Online has a new major expansion coming on August 31, as players will be getting the highly-requested Dragonfire update.

Article Summary Albion Online: Dragonfire launches August 31, adding dragons, a new story arc, and major expansion content.

Battle Azaryon the Fire Dragon in a high-end PvE encounter, while dragon attacks erupt across Albion’s world.

Explore the Ancient Lands, a new floating realm packed with Ashborn foes, Drakes, treasure, and a raid dungeon.

Earn Dragon Armor and claim a rare Drake Egg from Azaryon to raise your own Fire Drake mount in Albion Online.

Developer and publisher Sandbox Interactive revealed new details about the next major update coming to Albion Online, as Dragonfire will arrive on August 31. As the name suggests, the new update and expansion will add the highly requested feature of Dragons to the mix, along with a number of other additions to the title to support it. This includes a brand-new realm to explore and several new rewards as part of the adventure. We have more details below as the content wiull launch on August 31, 2026.

Albion Online Prepares To Be Engulfed in Dragonfire

The story begins with The Ashborn, who have completed their rituals to awaken the Dragons, but players will soon find that one creature rises above the others: Azaryon, the Fire Dragon, who lies deep in a lair that only the toughest will be able to enter. For those who dare, a truly epic PvE battle awaits that requires skill, teamwork, and dedication. Elsewhere, dragons will also attack the Royal Continent and the Outlands, offering spontaneous encounters for solo adventurers and guilds alike.

The rituals have also opened portals to a previously unknown realm, the Ancient Lands. High above Albion a series of islands float where players will come across Ashborn enemies, powerful Drakes, and valuable treasures with the challenges increasing the deeper they go. Those who make it to the Dragon Sanctuary will find a brand-new raid Dungeon where groups can test themselves against imposing mobs, including the leader of the Ashborn herself.

With new adventures come new rewards, and by harnessing the Dragons, there are strange, new items on offer, such as Dragon Armor, crafted from their bones and wings, which give players powerful new abilities on the battlefield. The most valuable item of all, however, is the Drake Egg, obtained by defeating Azaryon, which can be nurtured and grown into a player's own Fire Drake mount.

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