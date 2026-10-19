Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ali g, Fortnite Creative

Ali G. Gets His Own Fortnite Creative Island Before Film's Release

Ahead of the release of Ali G: Who Iz I?, the character has been given his own Fortnite Creative island you can visit.

Article Summary Ali G. lands in Fortnite Creative with a limited-time Drive City island promoting Ali G: Who Iz I? before release.

Visit the Fortnite island with code 6246-3089-1172 and explore West Staines through October 30.

Players help boost Ali G.’s fame by placing posters, cutouts, and driving his speaker van across the city.

Complete Fortnite Creative tasks to unlock Ali G.’s yellow car and see Drive City rebranded with his name.

UGC Games and media company Chartis have come together for a new collaboration that brings Ali G. to Fortnite. The two have come together to make a Fortnite Creative island, which you can visit through October 30, centered around the new film Ali G: Who Iz I?, starring and directed by Sacha Baron Cohen. It comes with its own minigame where you put up all sorts of promotional items hyping his return in the public eye, all to unlock his car and drive around in it. We have more details below, as you can use this code to visit the island: 6246-3089-1172.

Help Ali G. Out On His Own Fortnite Island

Ali G's return was first teased earlier this year when it was revealed that a new film starring the iconic character had secretly wrapped production. Now, the legendary character is making his next move as he lands in Fortnite ahead of the film.

Beginning October 16, Ali G drops into Fortnite Creative island Drive City, bringing West Staines, his unmistakable style, and original dialogue recorded by Sacha Baron Cohen into the game. The integration kicks off with a live event where players come together to celebrate his arrival—until locals interrupt the festivities. While Ali G takes cover inside Nan's house, players clear the area, only for him to emerge and take all the credit. The event introduces West Staines and sets the stage for his next ambition: becoming even more famous.

Players join Ali G's marketing campaign by putting up posters, placing character cutouts, and driving his branded speaker van around the city to spread the word. Each completed task builds his fame, with custom signage, graffiti, and familiar soundbites bringing his personality into the environment. Players progress at their own pace, working toward a finale that replaces Drive City's landmark sign with Ali G's name and unlocks his signature yellow car to drive throughout the city.

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