Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Alien Breed, Antstream Arcade, Commodore

Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection Launches Today

The Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection has launched today, giving players every game under the IP refreshed for modern platforms.

Article Summary Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection launches today, bringing the full classic sci-fi series to modern platforms.

All six original Alien Breed games are included, plus key Amiga versions, demos, and decades of archive material.

Modern upgrades add dual-stick controls, save states, filters, rumble, plus new Horde Mode and online co-op Rush Mode.

The Alien Breed collection also includes a Virtual Museum with rare media, developer interviews, and canceled projects.

Those who owned a Commodore Amiga 35 years ago know the greatness that is the heart-pounding sci-fi game Alien Breed. Now you can experience it all over again as the modern-day Commodore publishing label has released the 35th Anniversary Collection. Working in partnership with original developer Team17 and retro preservation platform Antstream Arcade, you're getting every single game released under the IP in one singular collection. All of them have been refreshed, so they look and sound amazing while remaining playable with modern controls and settings. We have more details below, as it's out today on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS5 and XSX|S, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later this year.

Experience The Legendary Sci-Fi Series With The Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection

Released in 1991 by Team17, the original Alien Breed took the top-down shooter and made it mean. Ammunition ran out, doors needed keycards, and the intercom counted down a self-destruct sequence that had no interest in how far you were from the exit. Five more games followed over the Amiga's lifespan, culminating in the first-person firefights of Alien Breed 3D and Alien Breed 3D II: TKG, which pushed the hardware harder than most people thought it could go. Every game from the series' first era is here, six in all, along with the platform variations that separated OCS (Original Chip Set) machines from AGA (Advanced Graphics Architecture) ones, original demos, and two decades of archival material that has spent most of that time in boxes and on hard drives.

Alien Breed (1991)

Alien Breed: Special Edition (1992)

Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues (1993, ECS and AGA versions)

Alien Breed: Tower Assault (1994, Amiga and Amiga CD32 versions)

Alien Breed 3D (1995, Amiga CD32 version)

Alien Breed 3D II: TKG (1996)

Modern conveniences arrive without sanding the originals down. Dual-stick controls let players aim independently of where they are running, and the classic scheme stays a menu toggle away for anyone who learned these games with one button and a great deal of patience. Instant save states, retro screen filters, and rumble support handle the rest of the quality-of-life work. Veterans looking for a fresh reason to go back into the corridors have two. Horde Mode is brand new to the series and drops players into escalating waves with whatever they can scavenge. Rush Mode carries online co-op, so the person who used to watch over your shoulder, shouting about the ammo counter, can now do it from another continent.

The Virtual Museum

Sitting alongside the games, the Virtual Museum assembles the paper trail: original physical media, marketing art, soundtracks, developer interviews, and material from projects that never shipped: among them, a canceled Alien Breed for PSP and a canceled Alien Breed real-time strategy game. Whether you remember feeding disks into an Amiga 500 in 1991 or you have never seen a floppy outside of a save icon, the collection is built to be both a way to play these games, and a record of how they were made. No disk swapping required this time.

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