Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Alien Deathstorm

Alien Deathstorm Dropped a New Trailer During Gamescom 2026

Check out the latest trailer for Alien Deathstorm from Gamescom 2026, as the sci-fi FPS horror title will arrive sometime in Spring 2027.

Article Summary Alien Deathstorm debuted a new Gamescom 2026 trailer, teasing intense sci-fi FPS horror action ahead of launch.

Rebellion confirmed Alien Deathstorm is targeting Spring 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

You play a Combat Engineer sent to a remote colony, investigating a total communications blackout and rescue crisis.

Alien Deathstorm pits you against a deadly planetary storm and relentless alien creatures in a survival fight.

During Gamescom 2026, Rebellion Developments cranked out a brand-new trailer for their upcoming sci-fi action horror shooter, Alien Deathstorm. The team didn't drop any new info this time around; we barely got confirmation that the game will arrive sometime in Spring 2027 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S. But what we did get was a solid minute of action, showing off how you'll be running in terror and fighting off all sorts of creatures while the planet you're on is likely not going to be in orbit for much longer. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for finer details to arrive.

Survive As a Combat Engineer at a Decimated Colony in Alien Deathstorm

In Alien Deathstorm, you play as the Combat Engineer, a highly trained first responder, who has been dispatched to a remote, off-world colony that has suffered a complete loss of communications. Arriving days or potentially weeks ahead of a full rescue fleet, your job is to determine what has caused the colony to fall silent and try to save as many lives as possible. As you land, the Deathstorm is tearing the colony to shreds. You must navigate the ongoing destruction, amid apocalyptic conditions, and with the threat of unknown alien horrors. You knew it was going to be bad, but it's much worse than you thought it would be, and it's going downhill fast. What you thought was a rescue mission has now become a fight for survival.

Alien Deathstorm puts you in the heat of the action as an isolated Engineer faced with insurmountable odds. Dropped into a decimated human colony at the mercy of both a planetary-scale storm and a seemingly endless swarm of predatory aliens. The storm is an ever-present and escalating danger. It has already wreaked unprecedented damage on the planet and proves a constant, ongoing threat to the intrepid Engineer.

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