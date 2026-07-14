Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, aliens, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, Cold Iron Studios

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announces San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Plans

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 is going to be an San Diego Comic-Con 2026, as the team will have a special panel while giving away free posters.

Article Summary Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 heads to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with an official panel set for July 25 in Room 6BCF.

Daybreak Games, Cold Iron Studios, and 20th Century Games will also hand out a free SDCC 2026 exclusive poster.

The SDCC panel spotlights Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 art, sound, concept work, music, and a fan Q&A with developers.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 features four-player co-op, a customizable Specialist class, and deeper squad combat.

Daybreak Games, Cold Iron Studios, and 20th Century Games have confirmed Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The team will have a panel taking place on July 25, while also giving away a free SDCC 2026 exclusive poster to attendees while supplies last. This is essentially one big hurrah for the game as we're still waiting on release date news, with plans to have it out this Summer. Which, in case they didn't know, is practically halfway over.

Crafting the Art & Sound of the Next Aliens: Fireteam Elite – July 25, 5:15PM – 6:15PM, Room: 6BCF

Austin Wintory (award-winning video game music composer), Nicholas Stohlman (art director), Michelle Vargas (senior environment artist), and Derrick Reyes (audio director) provide an exclusive look at never-before-seen concept art, environment design, and original music tracks from the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, along with insights into how these elements shape player experience. A Q&A session moderated by Jake Kriegman (narrative designer) will follow, giving fans a chance to connect directly with the creators behind the next evolution of Aliens.

About Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 expands the fight to four-player co-op, dropping a fireteam of hardened colonial marines into the most dangerous corners of the Aliens universe. What begins as a rescue mission quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival. Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers. Pathogen horrors and Weyland-Yutani combat synths add new layers of threat. Coordinate with your fireteam, leverage new and improved character classes, and adapt on the fly as encounters escalate from tense close-quarters combat to all-out horde warfare. With a brand-new fully customizable Specialist class that lets players build their own unique role, deeper squad mechanics, and a wide arsenal of weapons to mix and match across classes, AFE2 raises the bar for co-op Aliens experience.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 offers deep customization, with players able to mix and match weapons, abilities, and classes to suit a wide range of playstyles and build the ultimate colonial marine loadout. With a range of intense combat scenarios and additional challenge modes, every mission delivers a challenging and intense gameplay experience, with new rewards and untold horrors around every corner.

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