Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, aliens, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, Cold Iron Studios

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Officially Launches August 25

The team behind Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that the game will officially launch on August 25.

Article Summary Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 launches August 25, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

The co-op Aliens sequel expands to four-player squads, with rescue missions turning into brutal survival battles.

New threats include swarming Xenomorphs, Pathogen horrors, and Weyland-Yutani synths across intense combat modes.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 adds a customizable Specialist class, plus Ripley and Herk Mondo DLC character packs.

Daybreak Games, Cold Iron Studios, and 20th Century Games revealed the release date for Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The team dropped the news that the action sequel will arrive on August 25, 2026, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Steam. There wasn't much else to come with the news, other than that we know they have a few new DLC packs for characters such as Ripley and Herk Mondo. Enjoy the details below as we wait for the next month for its arrival.

The Xenomorphs Have Come For Us in Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

liens: Fireteam Elite 2 expands the fight to four-player co-op, dropping a fireteam of hardened colonial marines into the most dangerous corners of the Aliens universe. What begins as a rescue mission quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival. Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers. Pathogen horrors and Weyland-Yutani combat synths add new layers of threat. Coordinate with your fireteam, leverage new and improved character classes, and adapt on the fly as encounters escalate from tense close-quarters combat to all-out horde warfare. With a brand-new fully customizable Specialist class that lets players build their own unique role, deeper squad mechanics, and a wide arsenal of weapons to mix and match across classes, AFE2 raises the bar for co-op Aliens experience.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 offers deep customization, with players able to mix and match weapons, abilities, and classes to suit a wide range of playstyles and build the ultimate colonial marine loadout. With a range of intense combat scenarios and additional challenge modes, every mission delivers a challenging and intense gameplay experience, with new rewards and untold horrors around every corner.

DLC Packs

Ripley's Hive Exterminator Pack includes an exclusive cosmetic outfit themed to Ellen Ripley's appearance near the dramatic climax of 1986's blockbuster masterpiece, Aliens. All player-created characters can wear the outfit, adding a visual homage to one of cinema's most iconic characters. Players can also exclusively wield Ripley's modified pulse rifle, featuring a fiery surprise, and further customize their marine with exclusive decals and more.

Herk Mondo's Pest Pack draws inspiration from the over-the-top comic-book hero. It includes an appropriately wild outfit, perfect for taking on xenomorphic threats – and anything else that gets in the way of the thrill-seeking badass. It also includes an exclusive weapon, Herk Mondo's massive, modified pulse rifle, and a host of decals and other elements to make customizable characters stand apart from the pack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!