Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Reveals New Content Coming November 24

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 has a new patch arriving on November 24, and the developers also revealed a roadmap of what's coming in 2027.

Article Summary Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 gets Patch #4 on November 24, adding five weapons, class changes, and broader balance updates.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 progression is getting faster, with 33% less XP needed for Rank 10 and earlier unlocks.

Patch #4 also brings matchmaking and stability upgrades, plus fixes for enemy pathing, spawning, and level design.

The Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 roadmap outlines 2027 updates, including a new mode, new maps, perks, weapons, and armor.

Daybreak Games revealed the next major update coming to Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, as Patch #4 will bring in some fun new changes to the game. You're going to see mostly additions to what's already here, as opposed to new content overall. Starting with a new slate of weapons, a faster route to gaining progression, changes to class abilities, and more. The team also laid out their plans for the next few months, as the game will remain active heading into 2027. We have the dev notes below and the roadmap from their website, with Patch #4 launching on November 24.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 – Patch #4

The biggest patch of the year arrives Tuesday, November 24th for all platforms! Coming in at a whopping 22 pages of patch notes, Patch #4 has made changes to progression to open the early game up more; it is now even more rewarding to play Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, as classes will now level up faster, unlocking your rewards much sooner.

Five New Weapons: three returning from the original game (M41A3 Pulse Burst, N79 EVA Laser Mk. II, Thunderbolt Mk.3 Autocannon) and two new ones (CMP-1 Compass Cryo Disperser, M240A2 Incinerator Unit).

three returning from the original game (M41A3 Pulse Burst, N79 EVA Laser Mk. II, Thunderbolt Mk.3 Autocannon) and two new ones (CMP-1 Compass Cryo Disperser, M240A2 Incinerator Unit). Faster Progression: classes need 33% less XP to reach Rank 10. Players now start with the M39 SMG and Scout Rifle DMR, and all attachment categories unlock after the first mission.

classes need 33% less XP to reach Rank 10. Players now start with the M39 SMG and Scout Rifle DMR, and all attachment categories unlock after the first mission. Largest Balance Pass To Date: attachments, augments, and weapon traits are rebalanced, with negative modifiers reduced across the board. Signature weapons get more ammo, and backup magazines arrive on Extreme and Insane difficulties.

attachments, augments, and weapon traits are rebalanced, with negative modifiers reduced across the board. Signature weapons get more ammo, and backup magazines arrive on Extreme and Insane difficulties. Ability Changes: Class ability changes across all six classes, including major upgrades to Medic stations and returned Hunter and Marauder abilities.

Class ability changes across all six classes, including major upgrades to Medic stations and returned Hunter and Marauder abilities. Quality of Life and Stability: a new network quality meter in matchmaking lobbies, a dedicated Quickplay lobby dropdown, performance improvements, and extensive fixes to enemy pathing, spawning, and level design.

2027 Roadmap

Holiday Update: new weapons and traits, festive helmets, new colorways, improved matchmaking, and stability fixes

new weapons and traits, festive helmets, new colorways, improved matchmaking, and stability fixes Early 2027 Update: a new game mode, an expanded perk board, companion bot kit selection, Horde Mode enemy selection, and upgraded voiceovers and cinematics

a new game mode, an expanded perk board, companion bot kit selection, Horde Mode enemy selection, and upgraded voiceovers and cinematics Alien Day Update: a new map for the new mode, tactical opportunities, new challenge cards, and new armor sets

a new map for the new mode, tactical opportunities, new challenge cards, and new armor sets Summer Update: another new map, new perks and weapons, and top community fixes

another new map, new perks and weapons, and top community fixes Anniversary Update: new perks, mods, challenge cards, armor, and cosmetics

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