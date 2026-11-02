Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: AllPlay, Game Store Day, Woo

AllPlay Officially Releases Woo During Game Store Day

AllPlay will officially release its new tabletop card game Woo this weekend, but you'll need to head to a physical store to get it.

Article Summary AllPlay officially releases Woo for Game Store Day 2026, bringing the former Gen Con exclusive to local retailers.

Woo will not be sold on AllPlay’s website, so fans must visit participating physical game stores to buy a copy.

Game Store Day on November 7 highlights local game stores as key community hubs for discovering and playing games.

Woo is a team climbing-shedding card game where partners build melds, shed cards, and race to score 2 points.

Tabletop publisher AllPlay has announced that its latest game, Woo, will be released this week. However, you'll need to make a short trip to pick up your copy. Originally an exclusive giveaway item from AllPlay's Trick-Taking Extravaganza at Gen Con 2026 a few months ago, the company will be stocking copies of the title in game stores across the country to support Game Store Day. (Much in the same way comic book publishers send exclusive titles for Free Comic Book Day), with the catch that you can only buy them in physical stores. We have more details from the company below about the promotion.

Coming To a Game Store Day Participating Location

Game Store Day is this Saturday, November 7th! It's meant as a celebration of local game stores, which are vital in our hobby. Your friendly local game store gives you a place to try new games, find new friends to play with, and, most importantly, serve as a community hub for this hobby we all love. Woo board game cover exclusive game store day partner shedding meld game This year, for Game Store Day, we are offering something quite special. Woo is a semi-secret tiny game that we gave away at Gen Con this year. It is NOT available to purchase on our website. Instead, for Game Store Day 2026, we've been selling it directly to local game stores. If you want a copy, call your local game store and ask if they have it in stock!

About Woo

Woo is a team climbing-shedding game, where you assume the role of birds of paradise to successfully attract a mate. Cards are played by both partners to make a single meld. Play continues around the table, with teams combining cards to form higher-ranked melds until any player passes. Teams earn 1 point by having either player shed all their cards first. The first team to 2 points wins!

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