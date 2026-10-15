Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Among The Trolls, Avantgarden

Among the Trolls Has Officially Launched on Steam

Experience a brand-new first-person fantasy adventure game, as Among the Trolls has officially been released for PC via Steam.

Article Summary Among the Trolls is now available on Steam, bringing a first-person fantasy adventure inspired by Finnish folklore.

Play as Anna as she journeys to her grandfather’s remote Finland cabin and uncovers his mysterious disappearance.

Explore a living wilderness of deep forests and hidden signs, where myths, memories, and nature shape the story.

Among the Trolls blends environmental storytelling, family mystery, and Kalevala-inspired legends into one journey.

505 Games and Avantgarden have launched their latest title: the first-person fantasy game Among the Trolls has arrived on PC via Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, the story is inspired by Finnish mythology and folklore, as you will head off on a new journey into a remote Finnish forest to seek out a family member who has gone missing. There you will find a world that has not been tamed by mankind, where legends become true, and its nature contains a hidden mystery among the trees and unkempt wilderness. We have more details about the game here, along with the launch trailer, so you can getthe full breath of what you'll experience before you play it.

Experience a Finnish Fantasy Tale in Among the Trolls

Set within a breathtaking wilderness of deep woods and unseen presences, Among the Trolls follows Anna as she travels from the United States to her grandfather's remote cabin in Finland, only to find that he has vanished without a trace. What begins as an emotional search becomes a profound journey through a landscape where nature is alive with memory, myth, and meaning. Through its rich experiential narrative, Among the Trolls unfolds through exploration, environmental storytelling, and encounters rooted in Finnish folklore, as players piece together Anna's family history and the mystery surrounding her grandfather's disappearance.

Enter a Living Finnish Wilderness : Explore a remote archipelago enveloped by a vast, living forest, where rugged shores, secluded places, and ancient mysteries await.

: Explore a remote archipelago enveloped by a vast, living forest, where rugged shores, secluded places, and ancient mysteries await. Discover Mythology in the Landscape : Encounter beliefs, beings, and stories inspired by Finnish folklore and the poetic traditions of the Kalevala .

Follow the Forest's Hidden Signs : Read the environment for clues, traces, and subtle details that reveal the world's deeper secrets.

Experience a Deeply Narrative Family Mystery : Follow Anna's personal journey, piece together her family history, and uncover long-forgotten truths surrounding her grandfather's disappearance.

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