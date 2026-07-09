Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aniimo, Pawprint Studio

Aniimo Launches Closed Beta on PC & Mobile

Aniimo's Closed Beta test is now live on PC, letting players try the current build while the team tests new features.

Article Summary Aniimo closed beta is now live on PC and mobile, letting players test the current build, new features, and multiplayer modes.

Catch and evolve Aniimo across Idyll, where creatures appear by weather, time of day, environment, and wild events.

Twine with Aniimo to use their abilities in battles, puzzles, and exploration across the open-world RPG adventure.

Aniimo also adds Egg Heist PVEVP, social Homeland upgrades, personal RV campsites, farming, and player interaction.

Pawprint Studio confirmed that they will hold a Closed Beta for Aniimo, giving players a chance to experience the current build as they test several items. This test will let you experience new creatures, new forms out in the wild, several new features, multiplayer modes to try, an expanded Homeland shared location, and more for the social hub. You can see more in the trailer above as the test is now live.

Gotta Catch & Use What You Can In The World of Aniimo

Aniimo is a free-to-play, next-gen creature-catching open-world RPG. Explore the vast continent of Idyll, Twine with unique Aniimo, and unlock new abilities. Travel to a sky-floating metropolis, meet other Pathfinders, and battle in exciting competitions. Choose your Aniimo and begin your epic journey! When embarking on an adventure on Idyll, anyone you meet can become a companion! Catch Aniimo using Aniipods, set traps, and time your catch perfectly – enjoy the thrill and uncertainty of every moment! Unique Aniimo will appear according to the environment, weather, phenomena, and time of day. Most Aniimo can evolve, making collecting and discovering Aniimo even more exciting.

On your journey of adventure, you can Twine with Aniimo and essentially become any Aniimo that you collect. Use the Aniimo's skills to solve puzzles, win battles, and overcome challenges! Twine with Aniimo, to see the world from a brand new perspective. The continent of Idyll is expansive and alive with beauty and the perfect setting to capture, to Twine, to find answers, and for the Aniimo to reach their full potential. Challenge, race, discover… immersive exploration ensures every step of the journey is engaging. Whether you're gliding, diving, burrowing… You can step foot anywhere.

In the vast world of Aniimo, every real-time challenge is full of unknowns and surprises. The PVEVP mode "Egg Heist" allows you to join a 3-player team anytime to engage in real-time searches and battles in the Lost Isles. Whether you're solo, multiplayer, adventuring, battling, or simply looking to quickly become stronger, here, every challenge is real and instantaneous! Each Pathfinder now owns a personal RV on the vast continent of Idyll, parked at a campsite in this open world, where they can meet and interact with other players. When you return to Homeland with your RV, you can plant crops, build decorations, and freely arrange your space with Aniimo to transform the entire Homeland into a warm, fun, and interactive immersive paradise.

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