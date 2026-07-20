Anne Rice's Immortal Universe TTRPG Has Been Announced

Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: anne rice, Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, TTRPG

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe TRTRPG Has Been Announced

Renegade Game Studios has announced a new TRTRPG called Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, bringing the author's work to a new audience.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios has announced Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, a new TTRPG inspired by AMC's hit adaptation.

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe lets players weave gothic horror stories of vampires, witches, psychics, and humans.

The Anne Rice's Immortal Universe RPG emphasizes relationships, memory, betrayal, and the emotional cost of immortality.

Flashbacks, Rewrite mechanics, and three damage tracks shape a storytelling system built for Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

Renegade Game Studios revealed that a new TTRPG is in development involving the works of Anne Rice, as they unveiled Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. This is exactly as it sounds, as they are basing it on the AMC series that was already based on the author's works, as a tabletop role-playing game that will have your decisions with humans and monsters stretch across time. They revealed the initial details today, which we have for you here, but the game is being produced with the help of crowdfunding this Fall, which has not been fully finalized yet. Enjoy the info below, as the game is being planned for launch sometime in 2027.

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe

Create your own stories of vampires, witches, psychics, and ordinary humans whose lives become forever entwined through love, loyalty, ambition, and loss. Together, you'll build chronicles that span decades, or centuries, exploring the emotional consequences and impossible choices of immortality. This is a gothic horror RPG where the greatest monsters are often our own desires. While many supernatural RPGs focus on the struggle for power, political intrigue, and territorial conflict, Anne Rice's Immortal Universe Roleplaying Game tells stories about relationships. Family. Devotion. Betrayal. Loneliness. Memory. The greatest threat is never simply an enemy across the table… often, it's someone you can't let go. Every decision carries emotional weight, and every relationship has the potential to reshape the world.

Stories Across the Ages

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe isn't confined to a single moment in history. You will build chronicles that move between modern nights and forgotten decades. Follow characters whose histories stretch across lifetimes and eras. Discover how ancient promises, old betrayals, and memories long buried continue to shape the present. In this world, the past is never truly gone.

A Storytelling System Designed for Anne Rice's Immortal Universe

The game's mechanics are built to reinforce the themes that define Anne Rice's stories featured in the hit television series:

Success can be as dramatic as failure. Even when characters achieve exactly what they desire, victory may create unforeseen complications, heartbreak, or tragedy.

Flashbacks reshape the present. Using the game's Flashback System, players revisit moments from their characters' pasts, from brief interludes to entire sessions, revealing new truths that can transform the current story.

Time is a river, but you can fly. A chronicle might begin in modern-day New Orleans before traveling back to Paris in the 1800s, revealing events that forever change what players thought they knew.

The past is a mechanic. Memory, unreliable narration, and personal history are woven directly into gameplay, making history an active part of every session rather than mere background lore.

Collaborative storytelling. Through the game's Rewrite mechanic, players may gain opportunities to briefly gain narrative control, deeply influencing scenes as they unfold and helping to shape dramatic moments.

Three damage tracks represent physical, psychological, and emotional harm, ensuring the consequences of every encounter extend beyond simple injury.

Healing comes through identity. Recovery isn't just about resting; instead, it comes from embracing who your character truly is. The more authentically you play your character, the more you'll heal your mind and body.

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