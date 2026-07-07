Posted in: Apex Legends, CD Projekt Red, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: cyberpunk, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Apex Legends Announces New Cyberpunk Crossover Event

The world of Night City comes to Apex Legends as a brand-new Cyberpunk crossover event, set to take place starting July 14.

Article Summary Apex Legends launches its Cyberpunk crossover event July 14, transforming E-District into a neon-soaked Night City.

New Cyberware mods Sandevistan and Blackwall Breach add fast dashes, Net phasing, and shield-shattering attacks.

Cyberpsychosis changes combat in Apex Legends, boosting speed and melee power while stripping weapons and abilities.

Players can earn Eddies, unlock Skippy upgrades, and grab Cyberpunk-themed Legend and weapon skins during the event.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have teamed up with CD Projekt Red for an all-new crossover event in Apex Legends, as the world of Cyberpunk arrives this week. Timed to be a bit of a prelude to Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 (without directly being a tie-in to the show), players will see that The Outlands have been hacked and transformed into a version of Night City. Complete with challenges, skins, and events to take part in. We have the finer details below, as it will launch in the game on July 14.

Welcome To Apex Legends' Version of Night City

Welcome to Night City E-District, with towering neon skyboxes, holographic koi drifting through the sky, and glitched-out signage. Jack in, pop a fresh mag into Skippy, and try not to flatline, choom. Two new Cyberware mods are flooding the streets in Wildcard: Sandevistan and Blackwall Breach. Sandevistan is wired for speed, granting quick dashes in any direction: chain two dashes before touching ground to close gaps or ghost out of danger. Blackwall Breach phases you into the Net to reposition, then unleash a disruptive blast that shatters enemies' shields as you return.

Reports of Cyberpsychosis are on the rise. Your Cyberware Capacity fills as you use Cyberware. Redline it and you go full Cyberpsycho. High movement speed, devastating melee damage, but no weapons, no abilities, no shields, and no ordnance. Keep your chrome in check or reverse Cyberpsychosis with Immunoblocker Syringes scattered across the map or Immunoblocker Caches that fully reset your meter.

Would you like me to engage Stone Cold Killer?" Hunt down the Mythic Skippy Alternator, activate "Puppy Loving Pacifist" or "Stone Cold Killer" mode, and let Skippy tell you exactly how much of a monster you are. Upgrade Skippy with Exotic Shards to unlock new visuals, ordnance skins, and knock effects. All clear? "I'm so glad I could be of assistance!" Earn Eddies throughout the event to spend in the Reward Shop, which includes an Arasaka Epic Valkyrie Skin, a Kang-Tao Epic Mirage Skin, and more. Upgrade your look with 8 preem Legend Skins for Axle, Sparrow, Lifeline, Crypto, Rampart, Loba, Ash, Gibraltar. And fresh iron is hitting the streets, with 8 Weapon Skins for the Wingman, Charge Rifle, Mastiff, L-STAR, P2020, RE-45, R-301, and Kraber.

"E-District was already loosely inspired by Cyberpunk's Night City in many ways, so to be able to relaunch a night version that merges elements from Night City into the Apex Universe is something I'm really excited for. From the Arasaka Citadel takeover of Energy Bank to the bright lights and neon flare of Neon Square, I can't wait for players to drop into the map and feel the love the team has put into this collaboration," said Eduardo Agostini, Apex Legends World Director.

"When we decided to introduce Cyberware into the Apex universe, we knew Cyberpsychosis had to be a part of the experience," said Jesse Medellin, Lead Technical Designer. "It is a core element of the Cyberware mechanic, and it portrays the cost that making use of these enhancements has on individuals. Through prototyping and playtesting, we chose to focus on two key aspects of this altered state for the event: the overwhelming power of a juggernaut and the inherent vulnerability that comes with losing control. Going full Cyberpsycho led to some fun emergent gameplay moments in our internal playtests, and I am excited to see how players manage their use of Cyberware and harness their power when the event goes live."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!