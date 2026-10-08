Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Blood Pact

Apex Legends: Blood Pact Event Launches on October 13

Apex Legends has revealed an all-new event coming for the Halloween season, as the Blood Pact event will kick off on October 13.

Article Summary Apex Legends: Blood Pact begins October 13 and runs through November 2, bringing a Halloween event packed with rewards.

Wildcard mode lets Apex Legends players join Beasts or Demons, complete challenges, and unlock powerful faction perks.

Haunted Kings Canyon gets eerie fog, Rev Shell Grenades, and spooky map changes that shake up squad fights and rotations.

The Apex Legends Blood Pact Store adds werewolf and demon-themed skins, bundles, and cosmetics for the Halloween season.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment dropped new details for the upcoming Apex Legends: Blood Pact event. This is essentially the game's Halloween event, with new costumes to collect, new activities to play under a red sky, new Wildcard challenges, and more. We have the dev notes below of what to expect, with more details on their latest blog, as the event runs from October 13 until November 2.

Enjoy The Spooky Times With Apex Legends: Blood Pact

Supernatural forces stalk through the fog and the Legends will pledge their loyalty to the armies of Beasts or Demons, gaining infernal abilities and sick werewolf powers.

Go feral or Infernal in Wildcard

The battle between Beasts and Demons begins in Wildcard! Pick a side and complete challenges to unlock Wild Cards for both factions. Every round throws down a challenge – deal enough damage or land enough knocks to claim a new Wild Card. Run with the Beasts and complete challenges to become a fast-moving monster, with bonus melee movement speed, faster cells and weapon switching, and temporary critical hits on reload. Or side with the Demons to become an infernal powerhouse, with faster ability recharge, high-tier shields, and full shield recharge with just one cell.

Explore Haunted Kings Canyon

Stay sharp, because it all goes down in a spooky Kings Canyon. Fog can randomly descend upon the map, hiding squad movement and reducing sightlines. The Rev Shell Grenades are back to help hunt down squads waiting to ambush in the dark. Players will fight their way through haunted buildings, glowing Nessies, and spooky decorations including haunted Loot Bins, Pumpkin-skinned EVO orbs, and more.

Full Moon Fashion

Awooooooo! Show allegiance to the Beasts or the Demons in the Blood Pact Store. Go full 80s werewolf with Sparrow's new Legend Skin and Character Select Animation, or channel some inner demons with Alter's new Legend Skin and the new R-99 Weapon Skin. Descend into darkness with new Beast and Demon Legend Retheme Bundles, and more.

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