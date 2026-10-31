Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Cipher

Apex Legends: Cipher Reveals More Info Ahead of November 3 Launch

Check out the latest trailer and info for Apex Legends: Cipher, the latest season coming to the game, set to launch on November 3.

Article Summary Apex Legends: Cipher launches November 3, adding a new trailer and a smarter intel-focused meta built around abilities.

Crypto gets a major rework with battery-powered drone redeploys, Sentry Mode enemy tags, and faster EMP activation.

New Strongholds deliver high-risk Apex Legends loot raids, while the Akimbo Wingman brings dual-revolver firepower.

Revenant and Lifeline buffs join Ranked updates, including Legend Bans in Diamond and above for every match.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed new details and a trailer for Apex Legends: Cipher, the next seasonal update for the game. A big focus of this season is updated mechanics that let players use their abilities and surroundings to gather intel in advance and get the drop on others. As well as creating smarter gameplay so that it doesn't just come down to who has the better weapon. We have the finer details of what to expect below as the season will launch on November 3.

Apex Legends: Cipher Arrives November 3

Thanks to a new firmware upgrade from his sister Mila, Crypto's role has shifted from passive drone camping to aggressive intel gathering. His Surveillance Drone now runs on batteries instead of a cooldown, meaning it can be picked up and redeployed without a long wait, along with a new Sentry Mode that tags enemies on sight. Plus, his EMP Ultimate can now be deployed with the press of a button.

Akimbo Wingman

The Akimbo Wingman is a dangerous combo of precision and firepower in the form of dual-wielded revolvers for double the damage.

Strongholds

New Strongholds are the evolution of Care Packages; they bring high-tier, high-risk loot in a very loud package. Stronghold raids offer the chance to haul out crate weapons, corrupted attachments, and EVO for the whole squad. However, opening it takes time and triggers an alarm that tells nearby players the exact location. Luckily, Strongholds also spawn with cover and Hardlight to help players hold ground and claim the prize.

Revenant and Lifeline Legend Buffs

Revenant is getting more aggressive with a shorter Ultimate cooldown and a quicker Tactical. New Upgrades mean extending the Ultimate with every knock, silencing nearby enemies after landing a Shadow Pounce, or refreshing one's Shadow Pounce automatically while an enemy is marked. Lifeline's reduced cooldown on D.O.C., self-heal while gliding, Ultimate cooldown reduction, a shield while you revive a teammate, and improved flight mobility make it easier to seize the advantage.

Ranked Updates

The Arena shifts every match with new Legend Bans in Diamond lobbies and above. Every player casts 1 vote to ban a Legend. The more votes a Legend gets, the greater the chance they'll be banned for that match.

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