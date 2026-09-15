Posted in: Apex Legends, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6

Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 Event Arrives September 22

One of the ultimate video game crossovers will happen next week as the Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 event kicks off September 22.

Article Summary Apex Legends x Street Fighter 6 launches September 22, bringing a limited-time crossover event to the Outlands.

The Wildcard takeover remixes Olympus with Street Fighter 6 flair, plus Luke's Gym, Punch Trucks, and arcade nods.

Fighter Gear lets Apex Legends players use Ryu, Chun-Li, Akuma, or Dhalsim abilities, then trigger Fighter Form.

New Apex Legends cosmetics include Street Fighter 6 Legend skins, weapon skins, Zenny rewards, and a Hadoken melee.

Capcom and Respawn Entertainment have joined forces for a new event, as the Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6 Event will launch on September 22. In what is essentially a major battle between two IPs, you'll see several SF6 items and characters appear in the FPS title, even if it's just as a cosmetic, along with a new mode and items to snag along the way. But ultimately, this is just a chance for everyone who loves one or both of these games to have a ton of fun for a limited time. You can find the preliminary developer notes here, along with the trailer, as the finer details can be found on their website.

Apex Legends VS Street Fighter 6

A new challenger enters! Two of gaming's fiercest competitions meet in one Arena as Street Fighter 6 smashes into the Outlands. Throw down in Wildcard with the fighting styles of Ryu, Chun-Li, Akuma, and Dhalsim, and launch Hadokens and Shoryukens across a remixed Olympus. Suit up as a Street Fighter 6 character with new Legend and weapon skins, plus a Hadoken Mythic Universal Melee, and more!

Wildcard Takeover

Drop into Wildcard and fight through a Street Fighter 6 remix of Olympus. Smash up Punch Trucks for Fight Gauge tokens, step into the ring in Luke's Gym, and check out the arcade cabinets, Blanka-chan balloons and other decorations throughout the map. Grab Fighter Gear to channel the power of a Street Fighter 6 character: choose from 4 kits, each with their own Passive abilities, Tacticals, and signature Ultimate.

Ryu: Close in with fast movement, then finish with a brutal Shin Shoryuken uppercut.

Chun-Li: Wall-run into the fight with faster melee attacks, then lock down a zone with a charged Kikosho blast.

Akuma: Unleash demon fireballs from range, then close the distance and finish with a Shun Goku Satsu.

Dhalsim: Float above the fight on low gravity, control space from range, and rain fire with a Yoga Sunburst from above.

Fighter Form & Showdown

Once Apex Legends players collect tokens to fill their Fight Gauge, they will be able to unleash the power of Fighter Form. Fighter Form switches to third-person combat with players' new Tactical and Ultimate, plus enhanced melee, block, damage reduction, and extra speed. Survive until the last round to enter Showdown: the final all-out brawl for victory, where every player enters their Fighter Form and any downed or respawning players rejoin the fight.

New Hadoken Universal Melee

Channel the spirit of Street Fighter 6 and claim the new Hadoken Mythic Universal Melee cosmetic, which includes a matching Deathbox.

Street Fighter 6 Cosmetics

Earn Zenny to unlock items in the Reward Shop, including the Lifeline x Li-Fen Epic Skin. Wield eight new Legendary Street Fighter 6-themed weapon skins for the R-99, EVA-8, Flatline, Volt, Scout, Mozambique, Sentinel, and Peacekeeper, then round out your loadout with 2 Skydive Emotes, Holosprays, Stickers, Badges, Trackers, and Frames

Sparrow as Ryu

Alter as Chun-Li

Bangalore as Elena

Mirage as Luke

Gibraltar as Akuma

Wattson as Cammy

Caustic as Blanka

Pathfinder as Dhalsim



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